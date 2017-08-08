Specialty Coffee Roaster/Retailer Financial Benchmarking Study Our members want to know what others are doing in the industry... sales targets, budgets, and operating expenses.... This new study not only provides them with those answers, but the tools to use that data to directly improve their business operations. Past News Releases RSS Dynamic Benchmarking Partners with...

Dynamic Benchmarking, a provider of customized online benchmarking and reporting solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new interactive financial benchmarking study for the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). The Specialty Coffee Roaster/Retailer Financial Benchmarking Study will provide valuable insight into the financial and operational practices of roaster and roaster retailer members from around the world.

SCA serves the needs of businesses that represent every element of the coffee value chain, extending from coffee farmers to baristas, roasters and retailers. In January 2017, the Specialty Coffee Association of America and the Specialty Coffee Association of Europe merged into one organization with over 10,000 members worldwide. Today, SCA acts as a unifying force within the specialty coffee industry and works to make coffee better by raising standards worldwide through a collaborative and progressive approach.

Within the last few years, SCA’s research initiatives have focused on delivering better insight into the operations of its members to support more informed business decisions. This was accomplished through the Specialty Coffee Roaster/Retailer Financial Benchmarking Study.

“One of the most common questions we receive from our members is, ‘Do you have any data to help me build my business plan?’” says SCA Project Manager and Market Research Manager, Heather Ward. “Our members want to know what others are doing in the industry – what are their sales targets, budgets, and operating expenses? This new study not only provides them with those answers, but the tools to use that data to directly improve their business operations.”

First deployed in 2015 as the SCAA Roaster Financial Ratio Report, the study collected financial, sales, and operational data from mostly U.S. based roasters. A static report was then generated and distributed to members, providing them with their first look at comparative benchmark information for their industry.

“While our 2015 study collected a great deal of important information, the final report was over 100 pages and didn’t provide the kind of peer-to-peer comparison that would directly benefit our diverse membership on an individual basis,” adds Ward. “When we saw the flexibility and customization of the reporting from Dynamic Benchmarking, we knew we’d found the perfect solution for providing our members with specific insights for improving their unique operations.”

Moving forward, in partnership with coffee industry packaging supplier, Pacific Bag, the second iteration of the financial benchmarking survey, the Specialty Coffee Roaster/Retailer Financial Benchmarking Study, was born. While the main objective of the study remains the same, the new platform provides three significant advantages over the 2015 study. First, the survey has been moved to the Dynamic Benchmarking online platform where data can be entered and results can be accessed in a secure and confidential manner. Additionally, personalized reports can be instantly created and downloaded to compare performance against like operations using filters that include: net sales, company type, pounds of coffee roasted per year, number of locations, community size served, primary facility location and more. Second, two separate surveys have been deployed: one presented in the U.S. dollar, and the second presented in the Euro to meet the needs of the new, combined membership. Third, the survey has been extended to include roaster retailers as a separate segment. Launched in April 2017, the retooled study has been met with enthusiastic responses from SCA members.

“The challenge with the last study was, while we could group and compare respondents by business type, region, community size, net sales, etc., it didn’t allow users to combine those different factors to create a profile that truly represented their unique operation,” says Ward. “Dynamic Benchmarking makes it easier for respondents to filter the data in multiple ways. Our new study takes masses of data and delivers real-world answers instantly, showing the business landscape in a way that’s meaningful to our members.”

-- About The Specialty Coffee Association

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is a membership-based association built on foundations of openness, inclusivity, and the power of shared knowledge. From coffee farmers to baristas and roasters, our membership spans the globe, encompassing every element of the coffee value chain. SCA acts as a unifying force within the specialty coffee industry and works to make coffee better by raising standards worldwide through a collaborative and progressive approach. Dedicated to building an industry that is fair, sustainable, and nurturing for all, SCA draws on years of insights and inspiration from the specialty coffee community. For more information, please visit http://www.sca.coffee.

-- About Dynamic Benchmarking

Dynamic Benchmarking is a New Hampshire-based startup that delivers real-time benchmarking and data analysis solutions with the features and capabilities of custom software in a format that is easy to use and quick to deploy. Founded by a team of women entrepreneurs, Dynamic Benchmarking combines powerful, web-based technology with unparalleled industry expertise and customer care to provide best-in-class, peer-to-peer data comparison for small businesses, associations, large enterprises and any organization looking to tap into the knowledge of the crowd. Dynamic Benchmarking builds web-based solutions that are flexible, scalable and allow for meaningful comparison of financial and operational performance in a dynamic and interactive manner. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicbenchmarking.com.