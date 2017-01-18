The Campus Housing Index, an interactive, online benchmarking tool for campus housing professionals created for the Association of College and University Housing Officers - International The Campus Housing Index will serve as the vehicle with which important data will be collected and also represents a place where housing professionals will be able get the answers they need. Past News Releases RSS Dynamic Benchmarking Develops New...

Dynamic Benchmarking, a provider of customized online benchmarking and reporting solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the Campus Housing Index, an interactive, online benchmarking tool for campus housing professionals. Created for the Association of College and University Housing Officers - Internationa l (ACUHO-I), this dynamic, new platform will provide valuable insight into the financial and operational performance of campus housing departments as well as critical information about the campus housing and residence life profession.

“ACUHO-I is here to support campus housing professionals as they embark on the strategic decisions of the day. Research and data are integral to this process, and an area where our members are asking for increased support,” says ACUHO-I CEO and Executive Director, Mary DeNiro. “The Campus Housing Index will serve as the vehicle with which important data will be collected and also represents a place where housing professionals will be able get the answers they need.”

Launched in November 2016, the Campus Housing Index collects data on key performance indicators including Facilities, Business Operations, Compensation, Residential Services and Residence Life as well as a complete Campus Profile for each participating organization. The Campus Housing Index replaces prior efforts to collect and distribute this data using multiple platforms and surveys. The new Campus Housing Index also replaces static, one-size-fits-all results with customizable, self-serve reporting that delivers meaningful, on-demand data to individual organizations.

“The nature of campus housing and residence life work has always required organizations to be adaptable and well-informed,” adds Beth McCuskey, ACUHO-I President. “As the costs associated with higher education continue to increase and budgets become more streamlined, campuses must be even more deliberate in their decision-making. To a great degree, this means understanding the nuances of our own organizations and being able to discuss how they compare with other institutions. The functionality of the Campus Housing Index stands to play a significant role in the way professionals in the field manage this process.”

The Association of College and University Housing Officers - International (ACUHO-I) provides its members with innovative, value-driven events, publications, research, career services, and online professional development as well as valuable networking opportunities. We help our members evolve themselves and their institutions in their efforts to provide their residents dynamic living environments. ACUHO-I members believe in developing exceptional residential experiences at colleges, universities, and other post-secondary institutions around the world. Our members include thousands of campus housing professionals who work at almost 1,000 campuses as well as more than 250 companies and organizations whose products and services support the profession's needs. To learn more, please visit http://www.acuho-i.org.

Dynamic Benchmarking is a New Hampshire-based startup that delivers real-time benchmarking and data analysis solutions with the features and capabilities of custom software in a format that is easy to use and quick to deploy. Founded by a team of women entrepreneurs, Dynamic Benchmarking combines powerful, web-based technology with unparalleled industry expertise and customer care to provide best-in-class, peer-to-peer data comparison for small businesses, associations, large enterprises and any organization looking to tap into the knowledge of the crowd. Dynamic Benchmarking builds web-based solutions that are flexible, scalable and allow for meaningful comparison of financial and operational performance in a dynamic and interactive manner. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicbenchmarking.com.