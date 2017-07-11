National Pawnbrokers Association 30th Anniversary Dynasty Jewelry & Loan Ltd has excelled at creating a multi-pronged marketing and public awareness campaign.

The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) has selected Dynasty Jewlery & Loan Ltd, of Norcross, GA as the winner of the 2017 Outstanding Pawn Industry Image Award. Ben Levinson, company president, accepted the award during the association’s Annual Awards Luncheon at Pawn Expo in Las Vegas.

The NPA Outstanding Pawn Industry Image Award is presented annually to an NPA Pawnbroker or Affiliate member company who creatively generates positive awareness of the pawn industry through a print or digital marketing campaign. This is the first year the NPA is presenting this award.

Dynasty Jewelry & Loan Ltd has excelled at creating a multi-pronged marketing and public awareness campaign that utilizes email, radio, digital, social media, and television advertising focused on consumers seeking to buy, sell, and secure collateral loans. The campaign harnesses creative branding and professional imagery to depict a professional pawn store atmosphere and has put forth a pawn-positive message that reinforces the industry’s core values.

Bolstered by outstanding customer service and a commitment to high industry and ethical standards, their marketing campaign has resulted in superlative online reviews, excellent word of mouth advertising, and a positive standing in the community.

“One of our first customers who walked into our new location said, ‘I feel proud to pawn my items here,’” noted Joel Levinson, company vice president. “This compliment alone proved that our initiative in promoting ourselves and our industry has worked, and our customers see and feel the ‘Dynasty Difference’ when they walk through our doors.”

For more information about the NPA, visit NationalPawnbrokers.org.

The NPA works to provide independent pawnbrokers nationwide with resources and tools to strengthen the pawn industry. NPA members are committed to operating their businesses in such a manner as to enhance and promote the positive and professional image of all pawnbrokers. Members believe in establishing positive and long-lasting relationships with local, state, and federal government officials. The NPA is the industry’s only national association and is located in Keller, TX.