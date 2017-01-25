"With this integration, we can offer the more than 150,000 active Relativity users access to our automation features and increase their flexibility in initiating eDiscovery."

CloudNine, the eDiscovery Company (eDiscovery.co) providing eDiscovery automation software and professional services for litigation, investigations, and audits, today announced an integration with Relativity, kCura’s e-discovery platform.

Whether its litigation, information governance, a government request, or an internal investigation, Relativity provides organizations with a complete set of flexible tools to tackle their unique challenges through every phase of a project. As a platform, Relativity allows developer partners like CloudNine to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality.

CloudNine's eDiscovery automation integration provides Relativity users with a tool that accelerates the upload, processing, and ingestion of electronically stored information (ESI). This complementary capability allows Relativity users to immediately ingest ESI directly from their desktops and automatically move ESI into Relativity.

“It’s great to welcome CloudNine to the Relativity Ecosystem,” said Perry Marchant, vice president of engineering at kCura. “Our vision is to bring the entire e-discovery process and community together in one open, flexible, and connected platform. By integrating with partners like CloudNine, we provide Relativity customers with more options for managing their e-discovery projects.”

CloudNine is now part of the Relativity Ecosystem, which includes applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners.

"As task automation becomes increasingly relevant to eDiscovery professionals, we are excited to have developed an integration with Relativity that automates critical tasks at the front end of the eDiscovery lifecycle," said Brad Jenkins, CEO of CloudNine. "With this integration, we can offer the more than 150,000 active Relativity users access to our automation features and increase their flexibility in initiating eDiscovery."

To learn more about CloudNine and its integration with Relativity, contact us at info@eDiscovery.co for a demonstration and discussion.

Try CloudNine at No Risk, Immediately

To sign up for a free trial of CloudNine, visit the CloudNine website (eDiscovery.co), request your no cost account, and begin immediately to use the power and precision of simplified eDiscovery automation in your litigation, investigation, and audits efforts.

About CloudNine, The eDiscovery Company

Founded in 2002 and based in Houston, Texas, CloudNine is a legal intelligence technology company with deep expertise in the analysis, processing, and review of electronically stored information (ESI). Currently used by more than 50 of the top 250 Am Law firms as well as in many of the world’s leading corporations, CloudNine has been recognized in reports and surveys by Gartner, 451 Research, Blue Hill Research, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer. CloudNine also publishes the eDiscovery Daily Blog, a trusted source of information for the legal industry. A leader in eDiscovery automation, you can learn more about CloudNine at 713.462.3885, info(at)eDiscovery(dot)co, or at eDiscovery.co.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales@kcura.com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.