"With no coding experience required, any organization can have its team’s first EdCast GuideMe step-by-step guide created in minutes,” says Kalpit Jain, EdCast Vice President and General Manager of Mobile.

EdCast, the award-winning learning experience and knowledge discovery platform, announced today at the Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Week: Silicon Valley Conference, the launch of EdCast GuideMe™, an in-app guidance and training application for software applications, websites, and online services. EdCast GuideMe™ delivers on-screen contextual guidance, providing the most effective way for businesses to ease onboarding, improve support, and reduce training costs for its users.

Available as an additional EdCast learning experience solution or as a stand-alone service from the GuideMe.io website, http://www.guideme.io, EdCast GuideMe™ allows any software application (browser-based or mobile), website, or online service to feature in-line walkthroughs that guide users each step toward successfully completing their online tasks or training. Customers and publishers use EdCast GuideMe™ for many use-cases, including accelerating training and software adoption, reducing customer service costs, supporting new software and digital transformation initiatives, improving end-user experience, and improving organizational performance. Implementing does not require integration or changes to the software application or website.

“With EdCast’s core philosophy of shrinking the distance between working and learning, we developed EdCast GuideMe™ to deliver guidance and learning directly inside the software application or online service where users work," says Karl Mehta, CEO and founder of EdCast. “We are thrilled to announce to launch of GuideMe™, the industry’s most comprehensive interactive guidance service as a natural extension of our learning experience solutions.”

With a customer base that includes a number of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, ranging from GE to HP to Salesforce, EdCast has been providing SaaS-based learning and knowledge management solutions since its founding at Stanford University in 2013. The company’s GuideMe™ offering enhances its award-winning learning experience platform that has already been rolled out by enterprises to hundreds of thousands of employees and users. These solutions have won many best-in-class product and design awards, including recognition from Brandon Hall, Talented Learning, EdTech Digest and Aragon Research.

"With no coding experience required, any organization can have its team’s first EdCast GuideMe™ step-by-step guide created in minutes,” says Kalpit Jain, EdCast Vice President and General Manager of Mobile. “We’ve seen how much these guides improve the experience and knowledge of users. Our one-click publishing also allows you to push the content you have created in GuideMe™ to YouTube™, WordPress, SlideShare™, MP4, PDF, common LMS applications, and other common file formats."

Customers use EdCast GuideMe™ to ease onboarding, support large-scale transformation initiatives, improve support, and reduce training costs for their users. GuideMe™ is being rolled-out to EdCast’s current enterprise customers with numerous existing software and online deployments, and is also now available to new customers to try for free at GuideMe.io. To learn more about EdCast GuideMe™ and its features, go to GuideMe.io or contact EdCast at marketing(at)edcast(dot)com.