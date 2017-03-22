Edge Hosting, LLC, an innovative managed service provider focused on better business outcomes, today announced that it has been joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) as a Standard Consulting Partner and Channel Reseller by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Edge Hosting has demonstrated the capabilities and expertise necessary to meet strict standards to become an APN Consulting Partner.

“We are committed to helping companies of all sizes, especially those in highly regulated industries, adapt their software applications and web sites to the AWS Cloud,” said Vlad Friedman, CEO, Edge Hosting. “Over the last two decades, our extensive architecture design experience, compliance expertise, and relentless focus on customer satisfaction have contributed to our clients’ success – and this combination will continue to do so as customers consider testing and deploying environments in AWS. Becoming an APN Consulting Partner demonstrates our commitment to our customers by providing the best possible options for the best business outcomes.”

“By now, most businesses recognize the benefits of migrating to the cloud, but the process isn’t always as simple some providers tout. Edge can guide and ease the transition to AWS. Especially for those companies working with applications less amenable to the cloud,” said Phil Ryker, vice president, engineering, Edge Hosting.

In addition to Edge’s existing spectrum of cloud and hosting services, the following services AWS-related are now available:



About Edge Hosting

Edge Hosting has been delivering better business outcomes through managed hosting solutions that include Compliance Architecture & Audit Support, Cloud Migration & Design Services, and Dedicated Cloud Design. Edge has more than twenty years of experience across industries including healthcare and government and is FedRAMP, PCI, SSAE 16, Privacy Shield Framework, and HIPAA certified. For more information about Edge Hosting, please visit http://www.edgehosting.com.