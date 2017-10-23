Here at AIP, we believe our agency shouldn’t stand on the sidelines. For this reason, we are vested in generating contributions to bring back hope to these struggling mothers and give their children the chance of a thriving future!

American Insurance Partners (AIP) of Edmund, OK has announced the initiation of a master charity program created to strengthen the communities they serve. The agency pledges to select a new beneficiary every six months, working closely with nonprofit organizations and community leaders to seek out those who most need the help of a focused initiative. Their wish is to bring awareness to important local causes by forming campaigns which aid worthwhile organizations, families and individuals. “We’re passionate about activating community support for the beneficiaries of our Community Program,” said Blake Johnson, founder of AIP.

To debut the exciting new program, Johnson has elected to support Bethel Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Oklahoma City. With the belief that the world becomes a better place by changing the lives of one mother and child at a time, Bethel Foundation served a whopping 21,900 single mothers just last year alone. Johnson and his team are specifically targeting the numerous children’s services Bethel provides, from the hosting of fun-filled birthday parties to traditional girls and boys camps, cultural creative camps, Easter egg hunts, holiday gifts and more. All of Bethel’s activities are designed to support and encourage children while boosting their self-esteem.

“Here at AIP, we believe our agency shouldn’t stand on the sidelines,” said Johnson. “For this reason, we are vested in generating contributions to bring back hope to these struggling mothers and give their children the chance of a thriving future!”

The donations page for each featured campaign will be accompanied by a fully detailed story outlining the cause. The team at AIP will also spread the word through its own vast network of customers, business associates, neighbors and friends. To join the agency in support of local single mothers and their children, donors may visit https://www.crowdrise.com/a-place-for-hope-a-place-to-thrive/fundraiser/americaninsurancepartners and are asked to share the page with their own personal and professional networks. AIP also produces a monthly publication, Our Hometown magazine, that is widely distributed to clients and friends of the agency, and which will use a full page to highlight each selected Community Cause.

