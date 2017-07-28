Edsby Recognized by SIIA as Best Data & Analytics Solution

Edsby logo Edsby’s learning analytics capabilities enable educators to find trends in achievement data and identify at-risk students in real time across an individual school, group of schools or a whole school district or region.

Edsby®, a SaaS platform built to accelerate school districts, regions and national governments’ K-12 digital transformation and their student, teacher and parent engagement, has been named Best Data Solution of 2017 in the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients are companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products across the U.S. and around the world.

The Best Data Solution award recognized the best software or digital service applying data analytics to inform teaching and learning, retention and growth strategies or administrative decision-making. It spanned dynamic, predictive and post hoc uses of data.

Judges assessed for:



Customization - Is the solution customizable for different types of data, user needs and education outcomes?

Feature set - Does the feature set incorporated within this product appropriately meet the needs of education users?

Integration - Does it provide straightforward methods for bringing in internal data, curriculum, third-party content or standards information?

Navigation - Can the user easily and efficiently navigate through the solution and interact with the key features?

Platform flexibility - Is the solution optimized to be used on various platforms (e.g. desktop, tablet, mobile, broadcast) and deliver various types of content (text, images, audio, video)?

Reports - Will the system produce useful reports for intended users?

Usability - How easily and efficiently can the user interact with the product features and the content to achieve their desired result?

Innovation - Is this solution innovative in its approach?

Edsby’s breakthrough learning analytics capabilities enable educators to find trends in achievement data and identify at-risk students in real time across an individual school, group of schools or a whole school district or region. Powerful drill-down capabilities enable users to find exactly what they seek from Edsby or even historical data from other sources, like warehoused district data. Detail on Edsby’s analytics features can be found at http://www.edsby.com/technical-details/analytics/

“All education stakeholders should have access to data and be able to use it to form insights and take action. Regardless of where data might reside, Edsby puts it in educators’ hands in real time, not in their rear view,” said Dallas Kachan, Edsby VP Marketing, who accepted the award on the company’s behalf. “These new learning analytics features are even available to individual teachers, so educators can benefit from real time insights about students they currently teach.”

"SIIA’s 2017 Education Technology CODiE Award winners were an amazing group this year, and demonstrated how these technologies are making an impact for students, faculty and administration,” said Bridget Foster, senior vice president and managing director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN) of SIIA. “Each honoree deserves accolades and we are pleased to add our congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners."

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during its annual Education Impact Symposium in San Francisco. 35 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor as each award winner was reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then reviewed the finalists and their votes were combined with the scores from the industry experts to select this year’s CODiE Awards winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie. Details about winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners

This is the second CODiE award for Edsby. In 2016, the SIIA named Edsby Best Classroom Management Solution. In the five years Edsby has been available, it has been awarded a total of 31 honors, ranging from readers’ choice awards to other top product and company distinctions: http://edsby.com/about-edsby/edsby-awards/

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Edsby

Edsby is the most comprehensive learning and analytics platform available for K-12. Edsby engages students, parents and teachers on all of their devices. It enables personalized learning experiences and gives school districts, states and provinces or national governments powerful new ways to facilitate their digital transformations. Edsby is developed by CoreFour, a team that has been building scalable, reliable software systems for education organizations around the world for 30 years using latest technology and standards. Edsby is a registered trademark of CoreFour Inc. http://edsby.com/.

ADDENDUM

CODiE judges’ comments about Edsby included:

“This is one of the best digital platforms I have seen that combines real time data from many sources into one location and decides who has access to particular pieces of that data; be it teachers, administrators, students, and parents. I especially like that Edsby provides parents with a view into their child's classrooms and can help to open up communication between students and their parents.”

“Weaknesses: None.”

“This is a very innovative approach to a learning management system that brings collected data into a platform that is easily accessible.”

“Excellent product. Once data have been made available, all users can manipulate that data in any way necessary for them. Administrators, teachers, students and parents can easily answer questions and get information.”

“Strengths: 1. Ease of use 2. Easy to learn 3. Learn at your own pace 4. Can begin using the system immediately. As the user moves along with the system, he/she can begin to incorporate additional aspects of the system. 5. System is cloud-based. As such, it is available on all devices. 6. Built specifically for K-12. 7. Data is "real time". 8. Integrates seamlessly with the district's SIS. 7. Secure data 8. All data, even data inputted by staff, is available to everyone with permission. 9. Can create reports, including report cards, or update the SIS.”

“I saw no inherent weaknesses in the system.”

“This system will give the user as much or as little information as is desired. It appears as though the learning curve is quite small and the user is not presented with an overview of the entire system, which would only cause any user to forget what was told and become frustrated. This system does not allow for that. I was quite impressed.”