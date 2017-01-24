Edthena Chromebook app enables easy recording and automatic upload Our teachers really liked the integrated nature of [the app] and how easy it made recording and uploading videos into the Edthena platform.

Video-based coaching and professional learning using a Chromebook is now a reality with Edthena’s new Chromebook app launching this week. Teachers can now complete an entire video coaching cycle – from recording to upload to feedback – on a Chromebook device.

“When we piloted the Edthena Chromebook app, our teachers really liked the integrated nature of it and how easy it made recording and uploading videos into the Edthena platform,” said Lara Kassab, assistant professor of teacher education at San Jose State University. “Having an app like this available to our students when they get out in the field will be extremely beneficial for their own reflection and improvement cycle.”

With this release, Edthena offers video tools for all major device platforms found in schools – Windows, Mac OS X, iOS, and Chrome OS.

Edthena’s Chromebook app automates the process of recording and uploading videos of any length. With the app, teachers select a video length and hit record; the app automatically stops recording after the specified time and begins the upload process. Without the Edthena app, it’s not possible to easily record and upload video from a Chromebook.

Edthena built this app with the variability of school broadband networks in mind. By integrating cutting-edge web technologies, the Chromebook app is not impacted by momentary bandwidth issues or the need to complete the upload process at a later time.

Edthena developed this app to help schools and districts take further advantage of the multitude of Chromebooks they have purchased for classrooms.

“Supporting devices that are commonplace in schools is important for ensuring equity of access,” said Adam Geller, founder and CEO of Edthena. “With Chromebooks becoming standard-issue in districts across the country, we are providing a way for educators to further utilize these affordable and increasingly popular devices by being able to easily and reliably record and upload video of their teaching practice as part of the professional learning process.”

With the Edthena platform, teachers quickly and easily upload videos of their classroom instruction from any video camera and then share those videos with coaches and colleagues who provide timestamped comments categorized as questions, suggestions, strengths, and notes. The platform enables teachers and coaches to participate in collaborative professional. Reports and graphs, linked to the school’s or district’s associated professional standards, help identify teaching trends, determine if the professional development is improving teaching practices, and provide a basis for ongoing dialogue about instructional best practices.

Schools, districts, and teacher education programs in more than 30 states are using the Edthena platform to make video observation an integral part of teacher induction, teacher mentoring, professional learning communities (PLCs), and peer observation.

The Edthena Chromebook app is available free to Edthena users on the Chrome Web Store. Media may request a login to try the app. To learn more about Edthena, visit http://www.edthena.com.

About Edthena

Edthena is the leading classroom observation platform for using teaching videos as part of professional development. Teachers upload classroom videos to share with colleagues who leave time stamped comments. Edthena also offers specialized collaboration tools to help organizations implement best practices for video-based professional learning. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more news about Edthena, visit blog.edthena.com.