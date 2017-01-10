Product Engineering Services Our in-depth service offerings and platform driven approach positions us well to serve and co-create the next generation IoT products with top solutions and product companies around the world.

eInfochips, a leading Product Engineering and Software R&D services firm, recently announced that the company was rated in the "Leadership Zone" for Semiconductor services by Zinnov, in its annual “Zinnov Zones 2016 PES” ratings. eInfochips was also recognized under "Execution Zone" for Aerospace, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, and Consumer Software.

"We are very happy to be recognized in the Leadership Zone by Zinnov. The product engineering services market is evolving rapidly to cater to newer technological needs in enabling smarter systems and connected ecosystems. With capabilities from sensors integration to cloud deployments to analytics, and with IPs and accelerators in DevOps, remote device management, and IoT & cloud frameworks, we have been enabling our customers to gain significant competitive advantage,” said Abhishek Binaykia, Associate Vice President of Marketing at eInfochips. "Our in-depth service offerings and platform driven approach positions us well to serve and co-create the next generation IoT products with top solutions and product companies around the world."

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating, which rates Service Providers based on their competencies and capabilities. It has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and service providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem in multiple domains. It ranks global players on the basis of their R&D Practice Maturity, Breadth, Innovation and Ecosystem Connect. For more information on Zinnov Zones 2016 PES, please click here.

About Zinnov:

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Bangalore. In over a decade, they have built in-depth expertise in engineering and digital practice areas. They assist their customers in effectively leveraging global innovation and technology ecosystems to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. With Zinnov’s team of experienced professionals, they serve clients in Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services & Retail verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India.

Visit at http://www.zinnov.com. To request information, contact Jaya Shukla at media(at)zinnov(dot)com

About eInfochips:

eInfochips is a product engineering and software R&D services company with over 20 years of experience, 500+ product developments, and over 40M+ deployments in 140 countries across the world. Today, 60% of its revenues come from Fortune 500 companies and 80% from solutions around connected devices. From silicon to embedded systems to software, from deployment to sustenance, they map the product journey of their customers. The company has the expertise and experience to deliver complex, critical, and connected products across multiple domains, for projects as small as a one-time app development to a complete turnkey product design. With its R&D centers in the USA and India, eInfochips continuously invest and fuel innovations in the areas of Product Engineering, Device Lifecycle Management, IoT & Cloud Frameworks, Intelligent Automation, and Video Management. The company has sales presence in the USA, Japan, and India.

Visit at http://www.einfochips.com. To request information, contact Sooryanarayanan Balasubramanian at marketing(at)einfochips(dot)com