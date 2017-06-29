Eldorado Stone, manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer, is leading the trend in fashioning opulent outdoor entertainment spaces to serve as the new ‘Great Room’ of the home. Homebuilders and designers are incorporating fire features and stone and brick veneer to create elegant outdoor living spaces that fuse the look of luxury with the atmosphere of the outdoors.

“Traditionally, creating an outdoor living space has been seen as a necessity for luxury homeowners in sunny states only, but now it’s become more common across various demographics nationwide,” said Sue Nadolski, Director of Business Development for Eldorado Stone’s Outdoor Living division. “Consumers want a warm and inviting atmosphere that is multi-functional—they want an outdoor living space that includes many of the same amenities found inside the home, allowing them to cook, entertain, and relax while enjoying the calming effects of nature.”

According to Houzz, as many as 69 percent of homeowners use their outdoor spaces for entertaining. With outdoor living spaces becoming more elaborate and permanent, homeowners can host more guests at one time, using the outdoor space as a full extension of the home. To match this increased interest in signature spaces outside the home, Eldorado Stone provides a variety of ready-to-install applications, from pre-designed Signature Kitchens to Artisan Fire Bowls and distinctive outdoor fireplaces. These artfully functional pieces have the ability to anchor large entertaining spaces by serving as a conversation centerpiece that draw friends and family together.

When designing and personalizing an outdoor great room, designers and homeowners are remaining cognizant of the interplay between form and function by incorporating elements that tie in natural colors and textures, such as Eldorado Stone’s brick and stone veneer. The veneer is customizable to any design aesthetic and is available in numerous configurations and colors that reflect the indigenous elements and architecture of regions throughout the nation, creating a polished look that blends the home and natural landscape.

For ease of installation, Eldorado Stone also offers several profiles as precast panel systems and stacked stone for projects with greater expanse or height. Available in multiple colors, the panel systems retain the appearance of precision hand-laid stone while reducing installation time significantly.

For more information about Eldorado Stone, please visit eldoradostone.com.