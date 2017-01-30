Force vs. cylinder diameter graph shows the high forces possible with electro-hydraulic actuator system technology (EHA mechanical advantage) Electro-Hydraulic technology has a built-in mechanical advantage over roller screw actuators based on Force = Area x PSI. A 20% increase in cylinder diameter (2.5" to 3") yields a 44% increase in force. Past News Releases RSS New Kyntronics Linear and Rotary...

Kyntronics new article compares technologies of electro-hydraulic and roller screw actuators. The white paper details differences in force, braking, shock loads, maintenance and more.

Roller screw technology offered efficiencies over other actuator styles, but many current applications require higher forces in a compact package. The new electro-hydraulic technology offers a force advantage as even small increases in cylinder diameter provide exponential gains in load capability.

Electro-hydraulic actuators (EHAs) offer additional advantages as they are fully self-contained and do not require a hydraulic system infrastructure. This reduces cost, improves reliability and is very energy efficient. EHAs provide this exponential increase in force in a compact, quiet, and efficient package.

According to article author Carl Richter, “Electro-Hydraulic technology has a built-in mechanical advantage over roller screw actuators based on Force = Area x PSI. A 20% increase in cylinder diameter (2.5" to 3") yields a 44% increase in force.”

The Roller Screw has several benefits over existing technologies including providing higher efficiencies in a smaller package, accurate positioning and fast speeds while minimizing the backlash. The Roller Screw technology is susceptible to contamination and corrosion. It also needs a brake to hold position, requires proper lubrication for the delicate gears and the gears are susceptible to failure with high impact loads.

The EHA does not require a brake to hold position and is the most efficient technology available today. The EHA is impervious to contamination and corrosion. The EHA has no backlash, requires no lubrication and is designed to handle high impact shock loads.

The EHA technology is a solid alternative to the Roller Screw technology.

A comparison and cross-reference chart of popular models is also offered by Kyntronics.

