MC Assembly, a leading mid-tier electronics manufacturing services provider, will hold its 16th Annual Charity Golf Invitational, benefitting local charity “Kids Without Christmas” at Duran Golf Club on March 9.

Kids Without Christmas is a non-profit organization composed of volunteers who purchase, wrap, and distribute gifts to hundreds of children in the Palm Bay/Melbourne area who otherwise would go without. Since 2009, MC Assembly has raised over $200,000 for the charity through this annual golf event. MC Assembly estimates that between golfers and volunteers, about 170 people participate annually and about eighty percent of the players return every year.

“It’s a terrific charity and one that focuses on the many who need assistance right here in Brevard County,” said MC Assembly CEO George Moore. “It’s an honor to partner with them again this year."

Mike Kelly, founder of Kids Without Christmas, said the support MC Assembly has provided over the years has given his organization the opportunity to expand its reach with local families.

“They’ve [MC Assembly] been our No. 1 contributor,” Kelly said. “They’ve been the best. For the past nine years, they’ve afforded us the opportunity to buy for more of Brevard County’s deserving kids.”

The entry fee is $500 for up to two players, $250 for each additional player. The entry fee includes golf, practice balls, and lunch. Participation is limited, and entries are on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry forms must be returned by February 20, 2017. For more information, please contact Casey Maisto at cmaisto(at)mcati(dot)com.

