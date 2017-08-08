MC Assembly, a leading electronic manufacturing service provider, has partnered with KT Technical Sales Inc.

MC Assembly, a leading electronic manufacturing service provider, has partnered with KT Technical Sales Inc., a vertical market representative, to expand the company’s sales presence in the Southwest region of the United States.

Under a recently finalized contract, KT Technical Sales will now offer MC Assembly services to Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) customers. This will in effect open the door as in introduction to MC Assembly capabilities which can support high volume electronic manufacturing service operations.

“It’s a pleasure to add KT Technical Sales Inc. with their vast experience and business relationships to our team,” said David Prunier, MC Assembly Vice President of Business Development. “We’re looking forward to mutual growth opportunities with Ken and his team.”

Prunier calls this partnership a “good fit” and said working with them should shorten the sales cycle times significantly. At the same time working with MC Assembly expands KT Technical Sales Inc.’s service offerings to include high volume services like system integration services and box build; opening the door for both companies to grow new business.

“We hope this new partnership will increase value to our customers by being able to provide additional resources they can use to build products with high quality low cost assembly solutions,” said Ken Thompson, President and CEO of KT Technical Sales, Inc. “MC Assembly has a pretty broad scope of strong capabilities. Between their three facilities, they can provide a wide range of capabilities to serve the needs of our customers.”

KT Technical Sales Inc. first worked with MC Assembly in 2009 in a supplier role. At the time, MC Assembly used some of their cables in box builds for medical screening machines. Since then the relationship between the two companies has grown.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our relationship with MC Assembly and helping them build a larger presence in the Southwest region,” Thompson said.

KT Technical Sales Inc.’s focus is to be “An Engineering Design & Manufacturing Solutions Provider”. The company has a very diversified customer base that is very strong with defense and military, but also includes medical, communication and industrial customers.

“Our company offers a variety of products and services and is focus on every aspect of the process from concept to design to full production,” Thompson said. “Our talent pool is made up of industry veterans, each boasting 20 plus years of experience with established long term relationships with customers and suppliers.”

About MC Assembly

MC Assembly (http://www.mcati.com), based in Melbourne, Fla., with additional operations in Billerica, Mass., and Zacatecas, Mexico, is a national leader in the contract manufacturing arena with annual revenues of approximately $200 million. It provides turnkey solutions to original equipment manufacturers and focuses on assembly of medium volume, medium mix printed circuit boards assemblies (PCBAs) and box builds. MC Assembly's capabilities include surface mount and pin-through-hole interconnection technologies, PCB and box build, DFM, DFT, DFA engineering, in-circuit, functional and environmental testing, and full box-build direct order fulfillment.

About KT Technical Sales

KT Technical Sales, Inc. (http://www.kttechsales.com) adds value to your efforts in a seamless manner. We employ a “WIT” (whatever it takes) approach, ensuring we meet, and ultimately exceed your expectations. We maintain a worldwide network of business partners that allow us to develop and foster relationships with both customers and suppliers. We handle the pressures of coordinating the design and movement of your products from NPI to Production worldwide. Our mission is to be an extension of your company’s procurement and engineering teams, providing you with quality low cost solutions. We offer a variety of products and services from design to production, allowing our customers to focus on what they do best. At KT Technical Sales, Inc. we’re ready and equipped to support your unique challenges.