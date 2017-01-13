FireflySci Turns Up the Voltage With New Electroporation Cuvettes

FireflySci electroporation cuvettes Each of FireflySci’s electroporation cuvettes is packaged for sterility and individually wrapped and irradiated with gamma rays.

FireflySci has been busy rolling out new products to meet every cuvette-related demand that it has found among its diverse customer base. The latest entry in this field is a series of electroporation cuvettes for use in most brands electroporators including BTX and Bio-Rad. FireflySci is introducing three distinct varieties including a 10x1mm, 10x2 and 10x4 millimeter lightpath options with each variant being for specific functions: The 10x1mm version is best for use with bacteria and has an operational voltage of 25kV/cm; the 10x2mm version is best used with yeast cells and with a voltage of 12.5kV/cm while the 10x4mm version is for mammalian cells with a voltage of 6.25kV/cm.

Each of FireflySci’s electroporation cuvettes is packaged for sterility and individually wrapped and irradiated with gamma rays. The optical surfaces of the cuvettes are constructed with polycarbonate, enabling a transmission range of 400-1560nm. On the inside, the cuvettes contain aluminum electrode plates to deliver uniform pulsations from the electrodes to the entire sample.

As with any electroporation setup, the purpose is to use electrical current to increase permeability of cell membranes so that various chemicals or DNA can be introduced to the cells. This type of work is often done with low sample sizes of around 50-400μl. FireflySci’s electroporation cuvettes enable a low volume sample to be pipetted in and a current to be flowed via the electrodes and through the sample.

FireflySci’s model of electroporation cuvettes called Type 704P are strictly manufactured to efficiently transfer DNA and RNA into a wide variety of cells. It is imperative that there is a uniformity in the way not only the polycarbonate is manufactured but mainly the aluminum electrode plates. If these are not produced with high parallelism and uniformity there is the possibility of arcing electricity, which can damage or destroy samples. This high standard of quality ensures that results are consistent and reproducible.

In the past several months, FireflySci has expanded its offering to cover as many of its customers’ needs as possible. This encompasses a full range of new reference standards, fiber optic probes, process flow cells, colorimeter cells and now electroporation cuvettes. As its customers continue to evolve so will FireflySci to meet their demands.