Contracting with MHN will give more people battling addictions, eating disorders, trauma and other mental health issues access to the life-changing, evidence-based treatment that our programs provide.

The Elements Behavioral Health® family of addiction and mental health treatment centers recently contracted with MHN, an insurance provider and behavioral health subsidiary of Health Net, Inc. The new partnership allows Elements Behavioral Health clients to apply MHN insurance benefits to the cost of treatment at four facilities in the company’s national network of mental health and drug rehabs.

The contract with MHN includes insurance benefits for:

1) Residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment for substance abuse, mental health conditions and eating disorders at Promises Scottsdale in Arizona

2) Trauma-related substance abuse and mental health disorders treatment for clients in the trauma program at Journey Healing Centers in Utah

3) Treatment services for drug and alcohol addiction at Promises Young Adult program in West L.A. and Promises Professionals Treatment Program in Santa Monica, California

“Contracting with MHN will give more people battling addictions, eating disorders, trauma and other mental health issues access to the life-changing, evidence-based treatment that our programs provide,” said Chris Karkenny, Chief Executive Officer of Elements Behavioral Health. “We are committed to removing as many barriers to treatment as possible, and our contract with MHN makes it possible to help many more people get expert behavioral health care.”

MHN, a subsidiary of Health Net, Inc., provides managed behavioral health care services and employee assistance programs (EAPs) and is one of the oldest and largest providers of its kind in the United States. A trusted name in behavioral health care insurance for more than 30 years, MHN’s provider network includes over 1,400 medical facilities and 55,000 health care practitioners. Clients include organizations such as Taft-Hartley Trust Funds, Fortune 500 companies, health plans and government agencies.

“Our dedicated admissions teams work diligently to help make sure we maximize insurance benefits for each client who walks through our doors,” said Cassandra Loch, LCSW, President of Program Operations for Elements Behavioral Health. “Our contract with MHN provides another avenue to do this, and get people the help they need.”

About Elements Behavioral Health

Elements Behavioral Health is the owner of a nationwide platform of behavioral health programs with over 750 licensed beds throughout nine states. The Elements Behavioral Health® family of programs offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, depression and anxiety disorders, eating disorders, trauma, sexual addiction, and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering evidence-based, clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, visit elementsbehavioralhealth.com.