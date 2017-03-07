Elgin Family Law Attorney Named to Top 10 Percent of Lawyers

Elgin Divorce Attorney Julie M. Pirtle Elgin Divorce Attorney Julie M. Pirtle of Pucci | Pirtle, LLC has been named a “Lawyer of Distinction”.

The Elgin family law firm of Pucci | Pirtle, LLC is proud to announce that The Lawyers of Distinction has certified Partner Julie M. Pirtle as a member. The elite organization limits membership to only the top 10 percent of attorneys in the United States. Pirtle was chosen based on her exceptional reputation and successful family law practice. Pucci | Pirtle, LLC Firm Partner, Julia A. Pucci, was also nominated as a “Lawyer of Distinction” this year.

Candidates for membership within The Lawyers of Distinction organization are chosen through a formal nomination process. The multi-phased selection process includes independent research, and peer recommendations. Qualified members must attain a high degree of professional competence.

Elgin Divorce Attorney Julie M. Pirtle is a partner at Pucci | Pirtle, LLC. She concentrates her legal practice within the areas of family law and divorce. She also handles residential real estate matters. Pirtle graduated Cum Laude with her J.D. from Northern Illinois University College of Law, where she was active within the Women’s Law Caucus, and Public Interest Law Society.

In 2016, the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys named Pirtle a “10 Best Attorney Under 40”. Additionally, the National Advocates organization recognized her as a 2015 “Top 40 Under 40 Attorney”.

Pirtle is a member of the Kane County Bar Association, the McHenry County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association, where she has served as a section council member of the Young Lawyer’s Division.

About Pucci | Pirtle, LLC:

The Illinois family law firm of Pucci | Pirtle, LL C is located in Elgin, Illinois. The accomplished attorneys represent individuals and families with legal matters pertaining to family law, divorce, real estate, and criminal defense. Pucci Pirtle has conveniently located offices in St. Charles and Algonquin, Illinois.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation contact the Pucci Pirtle legal team today at 847-426-1866 or visit http://www.puccipirtle.com.