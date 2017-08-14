Reggaeton Star Eliel Works with Sound Royalties for Future Projects

DJ Eliel Sound Royalties is like no other company I have worked with. Working with them is the best way to grow as an artist. They take care of the producers and provide everything we needed to further our music careers.

Sound Royalties, LLC, a specialty finance company built around the needs of the music community, is proud to announce that trailblazing reggaeton producer Eliel has joined the fast-growing list of artists with whom the company has worked.

After getting his start at a makeshift recording studio in his grandparents’ house, Eliel has since built a very successful career, working with the most renowned artists in the reggaeton industry. Some of his greatest hits include Daddy Yankee’s “Lo que Paso Paso,” Don Omar’s “Cae La Noche” and “Dile,” Romeo Santos and Don Omar’s “Ella y Yo” and Valentino’s “Lo Prohibido.” Currently, Eliel is producing a concept album featuring new talent from all over the world, “El Que Habla Con Las Manos, Beats by Eliel.”

When Eliel learned about Sound Royalties’ commitment to providing unique financing solutions that protect the rights of music professionals, he knew this would be a sound business decision to advance his career. A born innovator constantly looking for new projects to work on, Eliel felt that he could finally rest easy and focus on the music with Sound Royalties, knowing that the company’s royalty financing would support his current and future endeavors.

“Sound Royalties is like no other company I have worked with. Working with them is the best way to grow as an artist,” said Eliel. “They take care of the producers and provide everything we needed to further our music careers. Other companies forget about the importance of the producer, but Sound Royalties has only done right by me.”

Sound Royalties CEO and Founder Alex Heiche added: “We strive to ensure that gifted music professionals like Eliel can focus on their craft and continue to grow their careers without worrying about how to fund their next project, or having to give up the rights to their works. Sound Royalties understands the music industry and the needs of its creatives, and seeks to create endless opportunities for musical talent nationwide.”

Sound Royalties has worked with hundreds of producers, songwriters, and artists to provide them with the freedom and flexibility to chase their dreams and live the artistic lifestyle, without having to forfeit the rights to their music.

“Working with Sound Royalties instantly felt like working with a good friend,” added Eliel. “They are always available when I need them and I am very grateful to have them on my team.”

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects while allowing them to retain the rights to their music and royalties. The company’s core business is offering royalty financing of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million, without having to deal with credit issues, while preserving all rights to the artist’s music. To date, Sound Royalties, LLC has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including Grammy Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at http://www.soundroyalties.com.