eLogic, a Microsoft partner specializing in intelligent, cloud-based business solutions for manufacturers, has achieved the prestigious 2017/2018 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics, for the second consecutive year. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank eLogic in the top echelon of the Microsoft global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions to enable their customers to achieve the benefits of digital transformation. eLogic is a leading provider of Service (Field & Customer), Sales, Business Intelligence, Guided Selling, and IoT & Predictive Analytics solutions for manufacturers, leveraging the Microsoft and SAP technology platforms.

“Each year we recognize and honor Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for exemplary business performance,” said Frank Holland, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Business Solutions Sales & Partners. "These award-winning partners represent the top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics partners in terms of sales performance, but their critical impact on the success of our shared customers is what truly stands out. Microsoft is honored to recognize eLogic for their achievements this past year and for their dedication and support of Microsoft Dynamics solutions.”

eLogic’s recognition of Inner Circle came during Microsoft Inspire, which took place July 9-13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Microsoft Inspire is the annual event where the worldwide partner network convenes to experience Microsoft’s strategy, roadmap, and new products. Companies share best practices, experience the latest product innovations, and learn new skills. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, eLogic maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, services, and unparalleled value to their customers.

“We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft with the Inner Circle Award. It reflects our entire company’s dedication to deliver high-powered, innovative solutions that set our customers apart from their competitors,” said Kris Shields, President of eLogic. “We share Microsoft’s vision to bring innovative, transformative, and intelligent business solutions to our manufacturing customers, and we continue to push the boundaries and invest in the next generation of cloud-based solutions for Aftermarket Services, IoT, and high powered Intelligent Edge Analytics leveraging Microsoft's latest technologies.”

In addition to repeating as an Inner Circle Award Partner, eLogic is the 2016 Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year for the U.S., and the 2015 Manufacturing Partner of the Year for Microsoft Dynamics.

About eLogic.

eLogic maintains 100% focus on Manufacturing Vertical Markets and related industries; the company provides high value solutions and services including Field Service, Customer Service, Sales, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analytics & IoT, Enterprise Integration, CPQ, and Strategy & Assessment. Their target market specialization is manufacturers and distributors of Industrial Equipment, Process Machinery, Engineered, and Configured Products, and companies with complex commerce and sales channels. eLogic is a recognized domain expert in B2B Commerce simplification, knowledge enablement, and the full-range of eCommerce & CRM technologies.

http://elogic.com