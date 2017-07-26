See More, Do More with JReport 14.5

The enhancements in JReport 14.5 for improved mobile responsiveness, compound crosstabs and large scale data pipelining represent a true leap in innovation.

Jinfonet Software, the leading embedded analytics and reporting software provider, announces the general availability of JReport 14.5. The latest release empowers product owners and developers to enable powerful insights for their users without the need to hunt and stitch together data from multiple views.

Compound Crosstabs. Crosstabs have been one of the most valuable visualizations in BI and analytics history. They are very effective in analyzing hierarchically structured information, such as product categories, where the eyes drive across rows. Solving complex challenges and optimizing results at today’s business velocity however requires even smarter data layouts where users can evaluate more variables and outcomes simultaneously.

JReport 14.5 now offers innovative Compound Crosstabs that allow users to put multiple, parallel crosstabs together in a highly flexible structure. Every group of columns and rows can have its own set of measures making it possible to juxtapose information that normally requires multiple rounds of configure-and-run. JReport 14.5 truly empowers application owners to help their users see more and do more.

Live Dashboards. Continuing on the JReport 14.5 mission to give users enhanced analytics vision, individual widgets on dashboards can now subscribe to another widget and synchronize its own data and visualization in real-time. When a user drills down, filters or sorts on a dimension in one widget, visualizations on other subscribed dashboard widgets update instantly.

Enhanced Mobile Analytics. Customers embedding JReport 14.5 gain reports and analytics that are further optimized for tablets and smartphones. Users on the go will see more and do more through improved screen layouts, responsive scaling and folding dashboards, reports and charts. Jinfonet’s commitment to the highest levels of enterprise-class performance also continues with incremental data access that reach the screen first so users gain earlier insight while JReport processes the remaining results.

“JReport 14.5 demonstrates our commitment to advanced reporting innovations with one of the most talented teams in the embedded analytics industry,” said Dr. Bing Yao, CEO at Jinfonet Software.

“The enhancements in JReport 14.5 for improved mobile responsiveness, compound crosstabs and large scale data pipelining represent a true leap in innovation. It is why we chose JReport to embed within our SaaS platform: advanced reporting and visualization assets that are designed for embedding. These new capabilities along with JReport's already strong foundation will truly enable our sales and marketing users to see more and do more, increasing the stickiness of our platform,” said Anthony Turco, CTO & EVP of Product at Bigtincan.

JReport 14.5 is now available for download. To request a customized demo, please contact sales(at)jinfonet(dot)com or call (240) 477-1000.

About Jinfonet Software

Jinfonet empowers companies to embed the most sophisticated reports and dashboards into web applications. Through the JReport analytics platform, developers and users gain advanced visualization capabilities with any data source. Every day, JReport delivers insights for hundreds of thousands of users at over 10,000 installations worldwide.

More information on Jinfonet Software and JReport is available at http://www.jinfonet.com.