Access Perks Promotes Discount Programs for Employees at SHRM 2017

Access Perks, the growing discount program for employees from Access Development, will be on exhibition at the upcoming Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference and Exposition in New Orleans from June 18 - 21, 2017.

Conference attendees are invited to booth #3039 to discover how Access Perks helps employers put dollars back into the pockets of employees across the US. The service features local, in-store discounts at over 350,000 merchant locations as well as another 200,000 mobile coupon merchant locations.

“Financial stress is a critical issue for employees, but there isn’t much employers can do to actually help solve the problem,” says Ryan Marvel, vice president of new business development. “Access Perks can help employees save hundreds of dollars on everyday purchases like food and clothing. It can make a big difference for the employee, at very little cost to the employer.”

Since launching in 2015, Access Perks has grown rapidly, as employers seek creative methods to enhance their corporate perks packages and add value to employees. The benefit costs roughly the same as a candy bar per employee, per month, yet has proven to stretch paychecks by hundreds of dollars.

Another major reason behind the growth of benefits like Access Perks is an increasing shortage of talent due to changes in America’s workforce demographics. In the competition to recruit and retain employees, benefits like Access Perks are providing differentiation and tangible value.

Visitors to the Access Perks SHRM booth will have an opportunity to win a vacation resort stay, t-shirts, free memberships, and more. The Access Perks team will also show visitors deals in their home zip codes to emphasize the difference between Access Perks and other employee discount programs.

For more information about Access Perks, please visit http://accessperks.com.

About Access Perks

Access Perks is an employee discount program designed to help employees save thousands at local restaurants and retailers. Built off the strength of the Access Development discount network, Access Perks features over 350,000 merchant locations offering deals of up to 50% off, as well as another 200,000 mobile coupon merchants. For more information on Access Perks or to request a demo, please visit http://accessperks.com.