Connect Your Benefits (CYB), the leading provider of home service discount programs for organizations nationwide, will introduce thousands of human resources professionals to its revamped, streamlined Employee Discount Program during the 2017 Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference & Exposition.

The conference is scheduled for June 18-21 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CYB has rebuilt its popular Employee Discount Program from the ground up to greatly simplify setup and maintenance of the program for its partners. The technology improvements also give CYB partners and their employees more ways to access exclusive offers on the home services they use daily such as television, internet, home security and more.

Beneficial new features of the CYB Employee Discount Program include:



An easy-to-use portal customized to individual CYB partner organizations, where their employees can create accounts and unlock exclusive home service deals

Customizable widgets that partners can easily place on their sites, allowing employees to search for available home services and special promotions in their area

A user-friendly platform where employees can request and track prepaid gift cards and other rewards following home service purchases

Although the technology powering the Employee Discount Program has been upgraded substantially, the program maintains the same fundamental qualities that have made it the industry’s largest home services discount program serving more than 35 million employees nationwide, including:

No-cost, maintenance-free rewards offer that companies can offer their employees locally or nationwide

Effortless setup and onboarding process in which CYB provides the customized portal and creative

Perfect for small businesses all the way up to nationwide corporations

CYB President Matt Gabrielson will be at Booth 3041 demonstrating the new and improved Employee Discount Program and helping SHRM conference attendees to enroll their organizations for free. Gabrielson said he believes HR professionals attending the conference will be excited to add the revamped program to the voluntary benefits at their companies.

“We at Connect Your Benefits have spent the past year rebuilding the technology behind the Employee Discount Program and consulting many HR professionals for their input on building a more HR-friendly and employee-friendly rewards program. The results will be very apparent to everyone at the conference, and I look forward to many more companies across the U.S. offering this program to their valued employees,” Gabrielson said.

Connect with CYB at the 2017 SHRM Annual Conference

The CYB team will be connecting with human resources professionals during the 2017 SHRM Annual Conference:

At Booth 3041, where Gabrielson will be greeting SHRM conference attendees along with colleagues Heather Ferrari and Shawne Stone. They will give away a 1/10th-ounce solid gold coin each day of the exhibition, as well as offer the opportunity to win a 1/4-ounce gold coin for SHRM attendees who enroll in the Employee Discount Program during the conference.

During pre-scheduled meetings with Gabrielson, which conference attendees can easily book with this TimeTrade link. Those who will not be attending the conference can still connect anytime at the CYB website.

CYB will also be actively engaged on social media during the conference. Follow the company’s posts through the Twitter handle @BenefitsForHome or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connect-your-benefits.

About Connect Your Benefits

Connect Your Benefits is the leading provider of home service discount programs enabling organizations to offer their employees exclusive deals on the home services they use daily. Through participation in our discount programs, more than 35 million employees nationwide have saved money on television, internet, home security and other essential home services. Visit https://www.connectyourbenefits.com/ or call 720-399-4996 for more information or to connect with a Connect Your Benefits representative.