Mark Burdick, former Glendale Fire Department Chief, joined EMS Advisors as its Director of Fire Based EMS. EMS Advisors enables Emergency Service Organizations to focus on providing impeccable patient care at every turn.

With over thirty-two years of public service, Mark Burdick began working with the City of Glendale as a firefighter in 1983. He served as a paramedic, captain and ultimately spent over twelve years as the fire chief.

During his career, Mark oversaw the building of an 80-acre public safety training facility, where he helped secure four regional partners. Together with Luke Air Force Base personnel, Glendale Fire piloted a first-of-its-kind dual staffed fire engine, operated at the base's fire department, that utilized two Glendale firefighters and two Luke Air Force firefighters. His experience includes overseeing emergency preparedness and providing fire and EMS coverage to two Super Bowl's, as well as numerous large-scale events and activities.

As the Director of Fire Based EMS, Mark oversees all Fire Based EMS activities at EMS Advisors and manages relationships with all municipalities. “It is an honor to be part of EMS Advisors where our combined expertise will be used to empower Emergency Service Organizations by ensuring patient care is always first,” comments Burdick.

CEO and Founder of EMS Advisors, Jim Hayden, said, “EMS Advisors is honored to have this experienced business and community leader who has dedicated his life to public service working with us to better serve our customers in the ever-changing world of EMS and Fire services.”

With over 35 years of dedication to EMS systems in both pre-hospital and hospital settings, EMS Advisors is committed to helping Emergency Medical Service agencies to provide the best patient care possible and obtain the best possible outcomes. The team at EMS Advisors have extensive expertise in the following areas: EMS systems and design, EMS operations, financial compliance, customer service excellence, ARCR and BEMS compliance, ALS and BLS training, CON expertise, patient and services billing, risk management, communications and Community Paramedicine.