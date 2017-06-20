Entrust Energy Names Wayne Morgan as Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Morgan, CFO "I am extremely honored to join the leadership team of such a forward-thinking company."

Entrust Energy announced today the appointment of Wayne Morgan as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 8. Morgan – a seasoned professional in the retail energy industry – joins Entrust Energy with extensive background in the areas of finance, accounting, supply, risk management, and operations.

“We are thrilled Wayne has agreed to join our team,” said Layne Loessin, President & CEO at Entrust Energy. “He’s a strong leader with an entrepreneurial spirit that is highly valued at our company. Wayne understands retail and appreciates what it takes to be effective from a financial and risk management standpoint as well as what it takes to grow strategically and successfully.”

In his new role, Morgan will oversee and be accountable for finance and accounting reporting and analysis, treasury, and energy supply management as well as the financial support of strategic development initiatives.

“I’ve admired Entrust Energy from afar and am extremely honored to join the leadership team of such a forward-thinking company,” said Morgan. “I look forward to the opportunity to help Entrust Energy continue its upward trajectory in terms of superior customer service and growth in both services and customers.”

Prior to joining Entrust Energy, Morgan served as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Retail Risk at Champion Energy. Throughout his 10+ year career, Morgan has demonstrated success in formulating financial plans and models, as well as budget strategies to facilitate growth.

Morgan earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.