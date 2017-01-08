Crowdfund.co, a website operated by Deal Capital Partners, LLC, has recently been re-launched with a new site design. The new design includes a new logo and overall site design. The company, which is operated by licensed investment bankers and M&A intermediaries is fully committed to expanding awareness and opportunities among sophisticated investors for real estate and private equity crowdfunding deals across the United States.

“We are excited about our new website,” says Nathaniel Nead, Managing Member. “It is a sneak-peak at things to come as we prepare to launch our more complete equity crowdfunding portal for accredited investors later in 2017.”

Currently, the company is only fielding deals that involve accredited investors. That is, a person must be able to demonstrate via third-party verification an annual income of $200,000 or $300,000 with one’s spouse for the last two years with the expectation that the income in the coming year has the expectation to be at that level or higher. A individual may also be considered an accredited investor if they hold liquid capital outside the value of their home of at least $1,000,000.

In addition, and unlike other firms in the equity crowdfunding market, Deal Capital Partners is focused solely on producing middle market companies. “We do not have a hefty appetite for pure startups,” says Nead. “We prefer companies that have some established revenue and preferably established profit.” There are sometimes exceptions to the company’s rule, but the majority of the firm’s clientele come from companies that are looking for more mature private offering transactions. “Steering toward established companies helps us maintain a higher level of capital preservation confidence when we are pitching to potential investors, regardless of the type of industry we are representing,” he says.

In fact, the firm is most interested in companies that have a solid plan for growth toward eventual exit through a strategic merger or acquisition. Institutional-grade capital formation projects are often a path that leads toward internal company growth and an eventual liquidity event. Most of the firm’s existing clients are middle market firms with revenue greater than $10M and earnings greater than $1M.

However, there is an expanding appetite for offering crowdfunding services to the right clients. “At the moment, we are actively feeding various opportunities across the spectrum for everything from Reg D 506(c) to Regulation A+ mini-IPO offerings,” Nead says. "We hope to maintain our relevancy for various middle market deals as the industry for Title II and Title IV equity crowdfunding expands.”

About Deal Capital Partners, LLC

Based in Seattle, Washington, Deal Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced M&A advisory firm for clients in the middle market. The company has performed capital transactions for everything from real estate to technology. In addition, the company owns and/or operates a number of strategic websites including Crowdfund.co, InvestmentBank.com and SellMyBusiness.com.