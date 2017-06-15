This Financial Poise webinar series explores the purchase of ownership shares in private companies via crowdfunding websites.

"Crowdfunding" — for this series — refers to



investments made this way by accredited investors (given greater scope by Title II of the 2012 JOBS Act) and

those made by any investor under Title III of the JOBS Act.

Episodes in the series address



the modes of angel investing in a company during its early stages,

the opportunities and perils of crowdfunding real estate investments,

the money-raising entity's perspective and

a close look at crowdfunding options under federal and state law.

The 3rd episode of the "Equity Crowfunding" series is available now on demand! "Investing in Real Estate through Equity Crowdfunding Websites" (Register Here) features Moderator Chris Cahill of Lowis & Gellen. Chris is joined by Jordan Fishfeld of CFX Markets, Marty Coyne of Connected Investors Inc. and Lynda Davey of Avalon Net Worth.

This webinar reviews equity crowdfunding options for purchasing interests in real estate — domestic and foreign, as well as national and local. Such interests range from owning parcels outright to participating in investment syndicates. Expert panelists also discuss the experience of investing in this manner compared to traditional methods of investing (as a limited partner) in real estate deals.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without a background in these areas. Yet, it is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. Each episode in the series brings you into engaging (and sometimes humorous) conversations.

Every Financial Poise webinar is designed to entertain as it teaches. Moreover, every Financial Poise episode in a series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes. Participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some or every episode.

ABOUT FINANCIAL POISE™:

Financial Poise™ (http://www.financialpoise.com) provides unbiased news, continuing education and intelligence to private business owners, executives and investors. For more information contact Jennifer Storch at jstorch(at)financialpoise(dot)com or 312-469-0135.