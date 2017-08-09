2017 Risk Management Summit. eServices, a specialized platform focused on providing turn-key risk management solutions.

eServices, a specialized platform focused on providing turn-key risk management, claims, marketing and technology solutions through its various entities, today announced the 2017 Risk Management Summit at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from October 15-19. The Summit will continue to be open to any and all attendees interested in the opportunity to enhance risk management and business operations.

“As a result of popular demand, we decided to host the Summit in Las Vegas again. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique luxury resort location where the possibilities are endless. Attendees can expand their knowledge through the educational and networking opportunities while also experiencing the unexpected in the city of lights and the capital of entertainment,” said Richard Metivier, President, eMarketing Strategies.

The Summit was pioneered and garnered traction under Energi, a leading provider of risk management and insurance offerings to the energy industry. In 2016, the Summit became open to all small and middle market companies. That same year, eServices, an Energi subsidiary, began managing the Summit and partnered with lead sponsor FIRST Insurance Funding to host the Conference.

The Summit has continuously focused on providing attendees with valuable takeaways to bring back to their companies. The meaningful claims and risk management sessions, and comprehensive tradeshow attract insurance companies, independent insurance agents / brokers, and small and middle market companies.

“Small and middle market companies today are experiencing increased challenges as a result of increased litigation. Implementing proactive risk management programs is critical to affect outcomes of litigation against companies, and the Summit provides necessary education to help companies learn about these trends.” Michael Palermo, Esq., Shareholder, Boyle, Shaughnessy & Campo, P.C.

“We have been attending the Summit for several years and have received key takeaways to implement in our everyday business practices. As a result of our participation, we installed forward facing dash cameras in our commercial vehicles and have found this to be a critical risk management product that has helped to provide a record of accidents and fight potential fraudulent claims.” Dustin Kaiser, Vice President of Operations, Allied Propane Service.

The year’s theme, “Unlocking Possibility,” will focus on providing the instruments to realize and reach full potential. The Summit will feature over 40 Breakout and General Sessions, over 120 thought leaders and a comprehensive trade show with over 50 exhibitors in a wide spectrum of industries.

For more information visit http://www.eservicesco.com. To stay up to date on news and industry information from eServices, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Visit Risk Management Summit http://www.eservicesco.com/summit2017 #RMSummit2017.

About eServices Companies:

eServices Companies are subsidiary companies of Energi, a leading provider of insurance and risk management services. The specialized platform is focused on providing turn-key risk management, claims, marketing and technology solutions through its various entities. eServices is comprised of spin-off companies developed under Energi, Inc. These companies include eClaims Management, eRisk Solutions, and eTech Services. eServices was developed to make services, unique to Energi, available to a wider audience and to deliver small and middle market companies with mechanisms to manage exposures, drive down losses and reduce expenses. To learn more about eServices and its platform solutions, visit http://www.eservicesco.com.

Media Contact

Energi

Megan McCarthy, AVP Government and Public Relations

mpmccarthy(at)energi(dot)com

1.978.531.1822 x 360