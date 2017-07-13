Burdette & Rice As presenters, Mark and Brian are known as thorough and thoughtful experts on many topics that touch on probate, estate, and trust litigation.

Burdette & Rice, a leading Texas law firm focused on litigation in probate, estate, and trust litigation, is proud to announce that firm attorneys Mark Caldwell and Brian Thomas gave a successful presentation at the State Bar of Texas "Annual Advanced Estate Planning and Probate Attorneys Continuing Legal Education Program" held June 6-9, 2017, in Houston, Texas. Burdette & Rice is known in the Texas legal community for its commitment to continuing education, with firm attorneys both actively presenting and attending many conferences throughout the state at cities as diverse as Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

“As presenters, Mark and Brian are known as thorough and thoughtful experts on many topics that touch on probate, estate, and trust litigation," explained Elliott Burdette, Managing Director of Probate Litigation at Burdette & Rice. “However, the fact that the two worked together and successfully presented on 'Litigation Involving Powers of Attorney and Bank Accounts' was definitely a two-for-one intellectual benefit for attendees at this important event."

Persons interested in learning more about this issue who missed the presentation can reach out to Mark Caldwell and/or Brian Thomas by visiting the law firm's website at http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/ and clicking on the 'Team' link in the website navigation. Both attorneys may be available for consultation for anyone facing litigation over probate, estate, or trusts under Texas law. Persons interested in an online introduction to the firm's philosophy of handling probate, estate, and trust disputes under Texas law can visit http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/our-philosophy/. Although the firm is based in Dallas, Texas, it is recognized throughout Texas as one of the leading litigation law firms in the area of probate, estate, and trusts.

Both Caldwell and Thomas have extensive experience representing the firm’s clients in a variety of probate litigation disputes, including will contests based on lack of capacity and undue influence, disputes arising in connection with guardianship actions, and other disputes related to breach of fiduciary duties as well as those related to trust, estate and probate matters.

This is the 3rd consecutive year in which litigators from Burdette & Rice, PLLC have been invited to speak at the probate litigation session of the State Bar of Texas Advanced Estate Planning and Probate Law Annual Course of Instruction. The firm has a well-deserved reputation for its commitment to continuing education with firm attorneys both presenting and participating in many conferences throughout Texas and across the United States.

