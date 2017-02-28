The data released today from ONS proves that the UK's property market is persistent in its good health and it brings confidence once again for homeowners and buyers that we have a strong market...

The latest numbers from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show growth and enthusiasm as the final figures for 2016 are released. The average house price across the UK is now £219,544, a 7.2% increase from 2015 and the increase month on month of 1.4%.

The East of England had the most impressive annual growth of 11.3%, making the average property cost £281,513. Since the November figures were released, the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber made a monthly jump of 2.3% and 2.25, respectively.

Not surprisingly, London's average property prices are well above the national average, jumping 1.8% to £483,503 to finish off 2016. Despite a tumultuous and uncertain year for the property market, the stability in the capital is encouraging for homeowners both in London and throughout the UK.

Founder and CEO of eMoov.co.uk, Russell Quirk, comments, "The data released today from ONS proves that the UK's property market is persistent in its good health and it brings confidence once again for homeowners and buyers that we have a strong market and things look more than optimistic heading into 2017."

The festive season is typically a quiet time in the property market, but a 1.4% growth rate throughout the month is a strong increase for this time of year. In addition, a number of other influences such as the EU referendum provoked uncertainty in the market, which now finally look to be put to rest.

