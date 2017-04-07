eTargetMedia Announces Email Marketing Growth Continues in 2017

eTargetMedia

eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions announced that email marketing growth will continue in 2017, according to a recent study and the company’s own findings in their 2017 client email campaigns. The email growth statistics are available on the company’s website and for a limited time, eTargetMedia is offering a free consultation and 20% off new email list orders to customers who mention the press release.

Email marketing has seen strong growth over the past few years and a new survey by a well-known email company showed that marketers will continue to devote additional resources to the digital marketing industry’s strongest performer in 2017. Over 3,000 email marketers were surveyed to evaluate how they will spend their time and money in email marketing this year.

Key Email Marketing Highlights



87% of email marketers said they plan to invest more money in email marketing this year.

74% of email marketers said they planned to increase the time they spend on email campaigns in 2017.

Over 50% of companies said they would spend additional budget on email technology and tools.

A majority of the email marketers stated they would increase their email budgets to develop more personalized and dynamic email content to make content more engaging to their audience.

“Email is still the most preferred method of communication for many businesses as well as consumers. People prefer to be contacted by companies through email,” said Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. “Email is direct, timely, and trackable and it has the highest ROI of any digital marketing channel.”

Email remains a strong revenue driver in 2017 and with email technology, email marketing strategies and email tactics constantly evolving, an experienced and successful email marketing company can be the defining factor in whether an email campaign succeeds or fails. eTargetMedia has 20 years of experience in the industry and has built successful email campaigns for some of the top brands in the world including Mercedes Benz, Alcon, MetLife, Marriott, AARP, P&G, TGI Fridays, Anthem, Sony and more. eTargetMedia’s leading edge technology, smart and dedicated campaign managers and high quality database comprised of responsive prospects can help companies improve their email campaigns, generate revenue, increase brand loyalty and build strong relationships with customers.

eTargetMedia, based in South Florida, provides Email Lists, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions to a wide variety of direct marketing customers. eTargetMedia is a member of the Direct Marketing Association. You can download the report and visit eTargetMedia online at http://www.eTargetMedia.com.