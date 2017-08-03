Email Marketing Helps Build a Successful Cross Promotion Strategy

eTargetMedia When a company has a holistic marketing approach, the connections are seamless and it creates an amazing experience for a brand’s followers.

eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions released a new report that outlines how email marketing can help build a successful cross promotion strategy for brands across all industries. Every business wants to attract new customers and there is no channel as powerful as email marketing in building strong customer relationships and growing a loyal following. The report includes tips on how to integrate email marketing into a brand’s cross promotion strategy to build a brand’s online and social media influence. eTargetMedia is offering a free consultation and 20% off new email list orders to customers who mention this press release.

Email marketing is the strongest marketing channel when it comes to customer acquisition and sales with a 44:1 ROI or $44 for every $1 spent, according to the DMA. Most consumers make their buying decisions based on information from multiple channels so using email as a part of a cross promotion strategy gives brands more power in reaching new customers and can take a brand’s marketing to the next level.

Brands who are interested in learning more about how to use email marketing to build a successful cross promotion strategy can download the report at http://www.eTargetMedia.com. Included in the report are tips on how to write attractive headlines and subject lines, how to encourage people to sign up for your email lists via social media, how to correctly integrate social media profiles into email marketing messages and much more.

“The most successful brands are able to integrate all channels of their marketing strategy together to create an engaging customer experience,” said Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. “When a company has a holistic marketing approach, the connections are seamless and it creates an amazing experience for a brand’s followers.”

