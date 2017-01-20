eTargetMedia Releases 2017 Email Marketing Trends Report

eTargetMedia Email marketing is thriving. Smart brand marketers need to evolve their email tactics to cater to a new audience in 2017 and beyond.

eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative solutions, releases 2017 Email Marketing Trends Report, which features the top email marketing trends to watch out for in 2017. The new year is a perfect time to forecast the trends that will drive successful email campaigns and the report will help marketers apply these trends to their upcoming campaigns. For a limited time, eTargetMedia is offering a free consultation to customers who mention the report and 20% off new email list orders.

Key Highlights from Email Marketing Trends for 2017



Email continues to be the fastest-growing channel for marketing ROI and is the biggest driver of Customer Acquisition and Customer Retention.

Email marketing has real power, even with Millennials. According to recent surveys, Millennials have stated that they want to receive brand communications via email. Most millennials check email from mobile devices and even though millennials love social media for communicating with friends they specifically cited email as their primary communication vehicle with brands.

Email Integration is a big trend that will continue to grow this year. Integrating email messaging into other marketing channels, promoting email content across social media pages and including social sharing buttons on emails are trends that will be seen in email marketing campaigns.

Mobile has changed where and when consumers check their email accounts. Optimizing email campaigns for mobile viewing is going to be a huge factor in successful email campaigns.

Email personalization, email automation, responsive email design and interactive email elements are all factors that brands should be implementing in their email campaigns this year.

Email marketing continues to outperform all other digital marketing channels including social media. It is the most effective marketing tool for building brand awareness, converting and retaining customers, increasing sales and ROI. It is extremely important for marketers to keep up with changing email trends and recognize these trends in their email campaigns.

“Email is thriving,” stated Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. “Smart brand marketers need to evolve their email tactics to cater to a new audience in 2017 and beyond. Every email marketers’ resolution for the new year should be to implement these trends into their upcoming email campaigns.”

eTargetMedia’s industry experience, dedicated account managers and reputation for following all industry standards have helped the company remain an email marketing leader for over 15 years. The company produces measurable results in traffic, customer acquisition and revenues and has won numerous industry awards. eTargetMedia works with some of the top brands in the world and has helped clients like Mercedes Benz, Alcon, MetLife, Marriott, AARP, P&G, TGI Fridays, Anthem, Sony and more to increase their email marketing ROI.

