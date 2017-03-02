eTargetMedia

eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative solutions, released a new report highlighting how mobile usage trends are giving new life to email marketing and propelling email marketing as the top performer in the digital marketing space.

Key Highlights from the Mobile is Giving New Life to Email Marketing Report



With the popularity of smart phones and tablets, consumers are online more than ever. Over 90% of US adults check their email from mobile devices and now email can be checked on the go 24/7 from any location.

More consumers are opening marketing emails via mobile devices every day. According to Litmus, desktop represents 19% of all email opens, webmail 26% and mobile email 55%.

Brand marketers are getting better at delivering email messaging that is optimized for mobile devices so retailers are starting to see strong conversion rates tied to this trend.

Mobile commerce (M-commerce) is expected to become a major channel for shopping this year and this is going to help email become even more powerful.

With a growing mobile market, it is becoming more important to integrate mobile trends into email marketing campaigns. Mobile and email have both shown strong growth over the past year and this is a trend that we are going to continue to see as mobile devices make it easier to view emails online from any location at any time.

