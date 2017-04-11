Etna Interactive Gears Up for The Aesthetic Meeting

The renowned healthcare marketing and medical website design agency is preparing to connect with and educate many of the world’s top board-certified plastic surgeons at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017.

The team at Etna Interactive (http://www.etnainteractive.com) is excitedly preparing for the Super Bowl™ of the aesthetics industry: The Aesthetic Meeting 2017 in San Diego, California. The event, held April 27 – May 2, marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and is heralded as a celebration of “50 Years of the Art of Aesthetics.”

Etna Interactive, one of the industry’s top healthcare marketing and medical website design agencies, has long been a presence at the annual event. Representatives from the company enjoy the opportunity to meet with existing clients and reach out to new and prospective ones. According to company founder and president, Ryan Miller, this year promises to be especially exciting.

“This meeting is always a high point for Etna,” he says, “but this year we anticipate will be one of the best yet. We’ve planned some fun promotions, and are excited to connect with new partners with whom we might be a great fit.”

Miller and his team will set up camp and greet guests in the Aesthetic Marketplace from Saturday, April 29, through Monday, May 1. No trade show would be complete without enticing swag, and Miller claims that Etna’s booth, #842, will not disappoint.

“We have a really cool, exclusive gift – something we’ve designed and had custom made – for our first 400 visitors on Saturday,” Miller says. “We think it’s going to generate a lot of buzz. On Sunday, we’ll be running a unique promotion, where participants can enter to win $2,000 in made-to-measure clothing.”

Miller adds that, while the promotions are fun and designed to garner attention, the goal is to educate plastic surgeons about the opportunities that exist to grow their practices with strategic marketing from an experienced firm. “Ideally, we want to reach out to aesthetics professionals who may be looking for a better fit from their marketing company,” he says, “but we want everyone we meet to walk away feeling like they’ve learned something, whether they partner with us or not.”

Miller also typically presents multiple educational talks at the event. At this year’s event, Miller will speak on topics including managing your online reputation and cultivating authority online.

“Speaking at the ASAPS Aesthetic Meeting is always a great honor for me,” says Miller. “I got into this business to help aesthetics professionals grow their businesses. Delivering valuable advice and insights directly to some of the country’s top plastic surgeons is one of the most rewarding things I do professionally.”

###

Founded in 2002 and based in San Luis Obispo, California, Etna Interactive (http://www.etnainteractive.com) is a full-service healthcare marketing agency. The company offers medical website design, SEO, PPC & paid search, social media marketing, email marketing, strategic consulting, content strategy, and reputation management services to hundreds of the world's most prominent names in the aesthetic field. These include cosmetic and plastic surgeons, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, medical device manufacturers, facial plastic surgeons, and medical day spas.