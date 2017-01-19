“I'm very passionate about people and Human Resources and look forward to being a part of the innovations that are happening every day in this field."

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Karen Etter as a 2016-2017 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in Human Resources. NAPW is the nation's leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Karen into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

Ms. Karen Etter built herself from the ground up, reinventing herself and transitioned from the exciting world of public relations to the very rewarding field of Human Resources. In 2002, Karen started working for Fidelity Investments in Payroll and Human Resources and made the switch from PR to HR. It has been fifteen years and Karen has truly found her calling as an HR Professional. Currently, Karen works as the Senior HR Generalist/HRIS Manager of Arysta LifeScience, a Global BioScience company in Cary, NC. Karen works with employees to coach, teach, motivate and inspire, using her skills to foster team work and bring a positive work environment to fruition.

Karen thrives on helping employees accept one another and work together. Without appreciating the differences in members of a team, they would never be able to grow as a company and achieve all of their carefully laid plans and hard-earned successes. Through Karen’s guidance, employees achieve their full potential. “I would like to continue to learn and grow in the Human Resources field and help other employees as I go. I am very passionate about people and Human Resources and look forward to being a part of the innovations that are happening every day in this field.”

