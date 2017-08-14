Taradel Launches Multi-Channel Marketing at EveryDoorDirectMail.com

Every Door Direct Mail® + Digital Ads By combining direct mail and digital ads, advertisers can extend the life of each campaign, deliver multiple impressions on each targeted prospect, and generate far better conversion rates.

Taradel LLC announced today a major revamp to EveryDoorDirectMail.com enabling advertisers to build and launch multi-channel marketing campaigns in minutes.

“We’re beyond excited about this launch,” says Jim Fitzgerald, founder and CEO of Taradel. “By combining direct mail and digital ads, advertisers can extend the life of each campaign, deliver multiple impressions on each targeted prospect, and generate far better conversion rates.”

At the site, advertisers start by targeting likely customers using an online mapping tool with geographic and demographic filters. Next, advertisers can choose from three bundled Every Door Direct Mail® + Digital Ads marketing packages: silver, gold, or platinum.

The silver package bundle includes EDDM® and email marketing while the gold package bundles EDDM® and digital display ads. The Platinum package bundles EDDM®, email, and digital displays ads for maximum impact. There is also an option to send solo direct mail without digital ads.

To make the integration between direct mail and digital marketing possible, Taradel uses IP-targeting and reverse-append technologies to match physical mailing addresses with online consumers and opt-in email databases. The result is an exceedingly accurate methodology which enables advertisers to communicate with prospective customers across multiple media channels via one solution.

“There are ‘heavy touch’ impressions and ‘light touch’ impressions,” says director of marketing, Chris Barr. “Some make more of an impact than others,” he adds. “But, the sum is greater than the parts. You need multiple touch points to drive results and influence consumer purchasing decisions in today’s environment.”

Additional features and enhancements to EveryDoorDirectMail.com are scheduled for release in the coming months.

Notable changes to EveryDoorDirectMail.com:



EDDM® + Digital Ads integration

Silver, gold, and platinum marketing packages

Updated pricing for all EDDM® products

New theme with improved site navigation

About Taradel

Founded in 2003, Taradel is a perennial Inc. 5000 company specializing in proprietary marketing software development for business applications. To date, advertisers have mailed more than 125 million EDDM® and digital offers using the company’s marketing platforms. Learn more at EveryDoorDirectMail.com.

EVERY DOOR DIRECT MAIL®, EDDM®, EDDM RETAIL®, EDDM BMEU®, UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE®, U.S. POSTAL SERVICE®, USPS®, U.S. POST OFFICE®, POST OFFICE®, and ZIP CODE™ are trademarks of the United States Postal Service® and are used with permission under license.