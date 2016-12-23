RSCBio.png “While it’s clear that every spill matters, many people are shocked to know that a large number of smaller land-based oil spills and leaks can add up to large and very toxic amounts over time are not regulated."

RSC Bio Solutions, a global leader in environmentally acceptable lubricants and cleaners, has recently launched a new education campaign aimed at informing industry and the general public on the causes and dangerous effects of petroleum-based oil spills and leaks on both land and water and the importance of adopting sustainable business and personal practices in protecting “The Three Ps” - People, Planet and Profits.

The centerpiece of the campaign, which highlights key data and legislative requirements on these topics, is a new microsite: http://www.everyspillmatters.com which features two new infographics: Every Spill Matters and The Future of Petroleum-Based Spill and Leak Regulations. Other campaign components include byline articles, speaking presentations, white papers, and a revamped company website, http://www.rscbio.com, which provides new content focused on the company's mission to provide sustainable, high-performing solutions for unforgiving environments and meet the demanding needs of operations, while also reducing environmental and employee risk.

Nearly all heavy industry uses lubricants in its equipment – from engine lubricants to hydraulic systems to drilling equipment - and, despite companies’ best intentions and preventative maintenance efforts, leaks happen quite frequently.

“While there has been heavy media and regulatory focus on large marine-related spills and leaks, the rules and attention are far less for land-based and smaller spills, which are equally dangerous to the environment,” said Lisa Clark, vice president of marketing and marketing development, RSC Bio Solutions. “As a biochemical, technological and environmental leader, we are committed to not only creating a better world by spearheading the development of sustainable technologies but to also creating products that are cost-effective and allow for easy conversion. This campaign is an outward manifestation of that vision.”

In addition to outlining possible legislative changes and explaining safer alternatives to petroleum-based products, the microsite and infographics highlight illustrative data points:



While many believe marine pollution happens from marine sources, land-based and urban runoff sources contribute more than half the pollution introduced into American coastal waterways each year.

Industry spills alone contribute more than 9 million gallons of oil to U.S. land and groundwater resources each year.

A single hydraulic leak of one drop per second is equal to 420 gallons of oil per 12-month period.

The effort comes on the heels of the launch of RSC Bio Solutions’ new FUTERRA Ecolabel certified lubricant. This new “fluid of the future” meets global sustainability requirements now and well into the future with enhanced equipment and fluid performance and cost-effectiveness. It also offers easy drop-in replacement for other fluids and is compatible with legacy equipment – making it easy for industry to replace harmful petroleum-based fluids currently used in their equipment with more environmentally-friendly lubricants.

“While it’s clear that every spill matters, many people are shocked to know that a large number of smaller land-based oil spills and leaks – which can add up to large and very toxic amounts over time – are not regulated. These spills and leaks often go unreported, buried or allowed to wash into storm drains, seeping into groundwater, the food chain and the water supply,” added Clark. “That’s sobering, especially in light of the fact that better options are available. We encourage everyone to use the online tools we’ve developed to better understand the true impact of this type of pollution and our common ability to improve our environment by making simple changes in the way we work, live and do business.”

