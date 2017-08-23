To be able to provide Hep C patients access to these important treatments directly at the point of care ensures the best possible utilization and adherence to these therapies.

The Excelera network consists of point-of-care specialty pharmacies owned by health systems and academic medical centers. The network provides members nationally scaled infrastructure and support to help them develop best practices and gain access to limited-distribution drugs and biologics and restrictive payer agreements so members can provide continuity of care for their patients with complex and chronic conditions requiring specialty drugs and biologics. The network also serves as a national platform for collaboration to optimize outpatient specialty drug therapy for population health.

Specialty pharmaceuticals are expensive drugs that require special handing and administration and are often used to treat the most ill and clinically complex patients. The Excelera organization will partner with Merck to ensure that member health system-based specialty pharmacies have access to these important Hep C medications as well as to macrolide antibacterial drug Dificid®.

“To be able to provide Hep C patients access to these important treatments directly at the point of care ensures the best possible utilization and adherence to these therapies,” said Jim Fox, Chief Executive Officer of the Excelera network.

Chronic HCV

Chronic HCV is a contagious liver disease that can lead to serious liver problems, including cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) or liver cancer. Treatment generally includes antiviral medications intended to clear the virus from the patient's body.

About ZEPATIER ® (elbasvir and grazoprevir) 50mg/100mg Tablets

ZEPATIER is a fixed-dose combination product containing elbasvir, a HCV NS5A inhibitor, and grazoprevir, an HCV NS3/4A protease inhibitor. In the United States, ZEPATIER is indicated for the treatment of chronic HCV GT1 or 4 infection in adults. ZEPATIER is indicated for use with ribavirin (RBV) in certain patient populations. The efficacy of ZEPATIER has not been established in patients who have previously failed treatment with other regimens that included an NS5A inhibitor.

About DIFICID®

DIFICID® is a macrolide antibacterial drug indicated in adults (≥18 years of age) for treatment of Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD).

About Excelera

ExceleraRx Corp. supports the Excelera® Specialty Pharmacy Network, a national network of specialty pharmacies based at health systems and academic medical centers, enabling member organizations to gain access to limited distribution drugs and restricted payer agreements. The Excelera network provides national-scale efficiency and collaboration to improve quality and value of outpatient specialty drug therapy for population health outcomes. Excelera’s mission is to “provide tools, technology and best practices around high-performing specialty pharmacy capabilities to network members, so that they can provide integrated, coordinated care to complex patients at the point-of-care leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs.” For a current list of Excelera specialty pharmacy network members, or for more information about becoming a member of the Excelera national specialty pharmacy network, visit excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.