We are excited to announce the expansion of our operations through a relocation of our corporate offices near downtown Minneapolis. Our new address is 2100 Summer Street NE, Suite 260, Minneapolis MN 55413.

The Excelera network consists of point-of-care specialty pharmacies owned by health systems and academic medical centers. The network provides members nationally scaled infrastructure and support to help them develop best practices and gain access to limited-distribution drugs and biologics and restrictive payer agreements so members can provide continuity of care for their patients with complex and chronic conditions requiring specialty drugs and biologics. The Excelera specialty pharmacy network also serves as a national platform for collaboration to optimize outpatient specialty drug therapy for population health.

“Our new office space is reflective of the significant growth we’ve experienced during the last couple of years,” said Jim Fox, Chief Executive Officer of the Excelera network. “Our expansion will better enable us to continue providing tools, resources and best practices to fully support the growth of Excelera’s high-performing national network of specialty pharmacies.”

For a current list of Excelera specialty pharmacy network members, or for more information about becoming a member of the Excelera network, visit our members page.

ExceleraRx Corp. supports the Excelera® Specialty Pharmacy Network, a national network of specialty pharmacies based at health systems and academic medical centers, enabling member organizations to gain access to limited distribution drugs and restricted payer agreements. The Excelera network provides national-scale efficiency and collaboration to improve quality and value of outpatient specialty drug therapy for population health outcomes. Excelera's mission is to "provide tools, technology and best practices around high-performing specialty pharmacy capabilities to network members, so that they can provide integrated, coordinated care to complex patients at the point-of-care leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs."