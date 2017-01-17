Excelera® Specialty Pharmacy Network Welcomes Billings Clinic

Member of the Excelera Specialty Pharmacy network Partnering with Excelera to develop our specialty pharmacy operations is a win for our most complex patients, who will receive comprehensive specialty services more expeditiously than if we were to go it alone.

The Excelera network consists of point-of-care specialty pharmacies owned by health systems and academic medical centers. The network provides members nationally scaled infrastructure and support to help them develop best practices and gain access to limited-distribution drugs and biologics and restrictive payer agreements so members can provide continuity of care for their patients with complex and chronic conditions requiring specialty drugs and biologics. The network also serves as a national platform for collaboration to optimize outpatient specialty drug therapy for population health.

“Partnering with Excelera to develop our specialty pharmacy operations is a win for our most complex patients, who will receive comprehensive specialty services more expeditiously than if we were to go it alone,” said Kyle Townsend, Director of Pharmacy Services Billings Clinic. “Plus, we get the benefit of access and insight from thought leaders across the country who are grappling with the same challenges of providing high-quality care at a reduced cost with the best possible patient outcomes.”

“Billings Clinic is a physician-led, integrated multispecialty group practice that exemplifies the highest national standards in hospital care and management,” said Jim Fox, Chief Executive Officer of the Excelera network. “We are pleased to welcome Billings Clinic into our national network and look forward to building an enduring relationship.”

Specialty pharmaceuticals are expensive drugs that require special handing and administration and are often used to treat the most ill and clinically complex patients. The Excelera organization will partner with Billings Clinic to develop key specialty pharmacy capabilities including training, operations, data aggregation, reporting for drug manufacturers and payers, revenue cycle management and pharmacy business office.

About Excelera

ExceleraRx Corp. supports the Excelera® Specialty Pharmacy Network, a national network of specialty pharmacies based at health systems and academic medical centers, enabling member organizations to gain access to limited distribution drugs and restricted payer agreements. The Excelera network provides national-scale efficiency and collaboration to improve quality and value of outpatient specialty drug therapy for population health outcomes. Excelera’s mission is to “provide tools, technology and best practices around high-performing specialty pharmacy capabilities to network members, so that they can provide integrated, coordinated care to complex patients at the point-of-care leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs.” For a current list of Excelera specialty pharmacy network members, or for more information about becoming a member of the Excelera national specialty pharmacy network, visit excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic is Montana’s largest health system serving Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas. A not-for-profit organization led by a physician CEO, Billings Clinic is governed by a board of community members, nurses and physicians. At its core, Billings Clinic is a physician-led, integrated multispecialty group practice with a 304-bed hospital and Level II trauma center. Billings Clinic has more than 4,100 employees, including 450 physicians and advanced practitioners offering more than 50 specialties. More information can be found at http://www.billingsclinic.com