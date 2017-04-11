We are confident that our expanded datacenter capacity, together with our high-availability Office 365 signature offering, will better meet the needs of public sector and regulated industries within the UK.

Exclaimer Limited, the global leader in email signature management solutions, today announced that its award-winning service, Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Office 365, is now available from Microsoft’s Azure datacenters in the UK. This marks the continued evolution of the organisation as a cloud service provider, which has seen rapid growth levels since the launch of its Office 365 signature management service in July 2015.

With the continuing large-scale expansion of cloud computing and services, more regional laws have come into effect containing strict regulation over where and how data is stored. With many public sector and government organisations in the UK wanting their data to stay exclusively within their country of origin, Exclaimer is ideally placed to meet their email signature management requirements. The Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Office 365 service will continue to be rolled out to more regional Azure locations over the next year.

“We are confident that our expanded datacenter capacity, together with our high-availability Office 365 signature offering, will better meet the needs of public sector and regulated industries within the UK,” said Andrew Millington, Chief Executive Officer at Exclaimer. “As the only email signature management provider in the world to achieve the ISO 27001:2013 Certification, customers already know that Exclaimer is committed to the highest standards of cloud security. Having our service reside in more Azure datacenter locations is another instance of this, meaning we can meet any data sovereignty laws and continue to be the Office 365 signature provider of choice.

About Exclaimer

Founded in 2001, Exclaimer is the recognised global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange and Outlook. It has over 50 million users worldwide in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 100,000 users. Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organisations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and many more organisations of all sectors and sizes.

Exclaimer solutions are regularly recommended by Microsoft MVPs (Most Valuable Professionals) and have a strong reputation within the Microsoft community. The company has been the recipient of multiple awards within the IT sphere, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade and has successfully achieved the ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its cloud-based Office 365 signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit http://www.exclaimer.com.