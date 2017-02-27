Exclaimer featured in The Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100 League Table. We are absolutely delighted to receive this accolade and to be recognised by The Sunday Times in this manner.

Exclaimer Limited, the global leader in email signature management solutions, today announced that it has been featured on The Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100. The 3rd annual Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s small and medium-sized (SME) companies with the fastest-growing international sales.

This marks the first time the Farnborough-based organisation has made The Sunday Times SME Export Track 100 coming months after it was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade and received a £23 million investment from mid-market private equity firm Livingbridge. The company is now invited to attend the SME Export Track 100 awards dinner on Tuesday 9th May 2017 in London.

Andrew Millington, Chief Executive Officer at Exclaimer, said “We are absolutely delighted to receive this accolade and to be recognised by The Sunday Times in this manner. This would not have been possible were it not for all of the hard work and dedication our highly-skilled team put in every day and it truly celebrates the outstanding sales growth we have achieved over the last 2 years. 2017 promises to be an even bigger year for Exclaimer and our future as a company has never been more exciting.”

The league table is sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group, DHL Express and Heathrow Airport, and supported by the government’s Exporting is GREAT campaign. It is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

About Exclaimer

Founded in 2001, Exclaimer is the recognised global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange and Outlook. It has over 50 million users worldwide in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 100,000 users. Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organisations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and many more organisations of all sectors and sizes.

Exclaimer solutions are regularly recommended by Microsoft MVPs (Most Valuable Professionals) and have a strong reputation within the Microsoft community. The company has been the recipient of multiple awards within the IT sphere, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade and has successfully achieved the ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its cloud-based Office 365 signature management service.

