eXemplify Group, a provider of voice, data, and cloud solutions, celebrates its partnership with Granite Telecommunications, a provider of communications solutions to businesses, and their mutual success in delivering superior technology to customers.

For 10 years, eXemplify has been working with Granite to bring communications technologies to customers and telecom agents. Granite's extremely channel-friendly approach to business has offered eXemplify the flexibility it has needed to grow.

eXemplify started out as a telecom agent, and has grown into more than a master agent. The company works with agents to deliver enterprise-grade voice, data, and cloud solutions, and Granite has worked with eXemplify's evolving business.

“Partnering with Granite has helped us fulfill our mission to 'do more so you can too,'" said Jason Bird, President of eXempify. "Granite’s solutions, including POTS, structured cabling, SD-WAN, and broadband, allow us to deliver superior technologies to our partners."

He added: "Granite Channels has made significant improvements in sales collaboration and customer service. We highly recommend working with Granite Channels as the program strives to earn and keep your customer’s business while guaranteeing and protecting your income.”

The two companies also celebrate the resounding success of Granite's recent Saving by Shaving event -- a charity event held annually that resulted in a $5 million donation for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

John Mahler, eXemplify’s Regional Account Executive for Verizon Enterprise Solutions, shaved his head at the event, and noted that it provided a way to donate to Granite’s annual, impressive charity:

"The Saving by Shaving event is such a creative, unique way to give back. Granite pulls off an enormous contribution every year, and I was inspired to be part of the effort,” Mahler said.

He added: "Here at eXemplify, we participate in our own way through an annual Give Back day, and volunteering at the North Texas Food Bank.”

To hear more from Granite about SD-WAN and other hot service products, come to Henry’s Tavern at the Shops of Legacy in Plano, TX on August 3rd. Kevin Sorgi, Granite Channels National Sales Manager, and Mark Palmer, Granite VP of Relationship Development will present from 4-7pm. Everyone is welcome to stay to watch the first NFL game of the season start at 7pm following the presentation. For more information, contact marketing(at)exemplifygroup.com.

About eXemplify

A value-added Telecom Master Agent and Verizon Platinum Partner, eXemplify Group streamlines the selection, implementation, and ongoing support of IT and telecom infrastructure. Founded in 2002, the award-winning agency provides partners with valuable pre and post sales support, including order and project management, giving them the tools to be total solution providers. As a result, partners are able to deliver the most efficient voice, data and cloud solutions to their customers. For more information, visit http://www.exemplifygroup.com.

About Granite Telecommunications

Granite provides voice, data and other communications products and services to multi-location businesses and governmental agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Granite furnishes services to more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and 1.5 million voice and data lines under management. Granite employs over 1,750 people at the company’s headquarters in Quincy, MA and offices in Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, West Palm Beach, FL, New York, NY, Orlando, FL, and Providence, RI. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.