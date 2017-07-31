Trade Credit Insurance - Credit Eureka "With the recent US Presidential election behind us, Congress has moved pro-actively to support the EXIM Bank," explained Dawson Beattie, President and Founder.

Credit Eureka, a leading provider of trade credit insurance at https://www.crediteureka.com/, is proud to announce an information update to its page on EXIM Bank export credit insurance services. Credit Eureka is an EXIM approved agency, assisting exporters with export credit insurance also known more generally as "trade credit insurance."

"With the recent US Presidential election behind us, Congress has moved pro-actively to support the EXIM Bank," explained Dawson Beattie, President and Founder. "It is an ideal time for US businesses to reach out and learn more about EXIM insurance, and our newly updated page helps them learn about how this works and our services as a partner agency with EXIM Bank."

To learn more about EXIM Bank export credit insurance services, visit the newly updated page at https://www.crediteureka.com/what-we-do/eximbank/. To learn more about trade credit insurance, in general, interested parties are directed to https://www.crediteureka.com/what-we-do/trade-credit-insurance/, and to request a detailed consultation, visitors can use the website contact form. No two situations are alike, and the best step for business customers is to reach out for a consultation on possible trade credit insurance.

EXIM Bank Export Credit Insurance

For small, medium, and even large businesses, doing business overseas can be daunting. Not only does one have to find an overseas buyer for one's product or service, but also one has to worry about being paid. Trade credit insurance fills this need, and EXIM Bank offers companies a unique credit insurance product that catalyzes their ability to offer terms and secure financing for their international trade. The newly updated page builds on the re-enactment of EXIM Bank's full product suite of capabilities to support companies large and small as they compete internationally. With the change in administrations, Congressional leaders have withdrawn their two year long block of appointments to EXIMBANK’s board of directors, sparking new interest in the business community in the EXIM Bank and its programs. With a newly full complement of insurance and banking tools, EXIMBANK is again capable to fully execute on its charter to insure and finance US exporters competing abroad with non US companies whose sales to US are insured and financed by their home governments. The new page explains these facts, as well as how a partner agency such as Credit Eureka can assist with the process from start to finish. EXIM insurance is an opportunity that smart businesses should avail themselves of, immediately.

About Credit Eureka

Credit Eureka (https://www.crediteureka.com/) is a leading provider of trade credit insurance, which helps businesses increase their revenue, expand availability of financing, and minimize the risk of default on their commercial sales globally. Regularly purchased by commercial finance companies and banks, Credit Eureka helps manufacturers and services companies directly participate in this market to build programs for themselves. Nonpayment of trade-related debts and customer insolvency are other industry terms for this exposure. Additional common terms for its products are business credit insurance, accounts receivable credit insurance or commercial credit insurance. In addition to insurance markets, the company also facilitates the Accounts Receivable Puts (AR Puts) -- a debt indexed alternative to traditional credit insurance -- as well as helps with export credit insurance and political risk insurance. Businesses interested in these types of insurance, bank, and private equity products should reach out to Credit Eureka for more information or obtain a quote for the cost available for a portfolio or individual customer.

