Archer Exteriors Announces Year-end Window, Siding, and Roof Special

"While most homeowners focus on maintaining the interior of their homes, the exterior appearance is just as important in protecting property value," said Tom Archer, founder and CEO of Archer Exteriors.

Archer Exteriors has unveiled a window, siding and roof special available through the end of 2016 to help homeowners winterize or finish exterior improvement projects before cold temperatures and precipitation arrive.

The special involves discounted pricing with no restrictions on purchases made in these categories before December 31st. It includes $1,000 off the price of a new roof, $1,500 off new siding and a free fifth window when four are purchased.

"While most homeowners focus on maintaining the interior of their homes, the exterior appearance is just as important in protecting property value," said Tom Archer, founder and CEO of Archer Exteriors. "A decaying roof not only reflects poorly on the property owner but contributes to interior damage from leaks or discolorations. Siding is also important, not just for curb appeal but to protect the home's inside from the elements. Finally, well-built, energy efficient windows have a major impact on heating bills, noise reduction and security."

Opened in 1986, Archer Exteriors has grown to serve southern New Jersey, as well as 22 eastern U.S. states. The company completes approximately 10,000 home renovation and construction projects annually, including window, siding and roof installations. Archer Exterior is a member of the National Residential Improvement Association and a GAF Factory Certified Master Elite Contractor.

The Archer Exteriors headquarters is located at 341 Harding Hwy. in Pittsgrove, N.J. 08318. Contact them at (856) 363-7000 or learn more at http://www.archerexteriors.com.

Archer Exteriors has provided exterior remodeling services across the east coast since 1986. Their services include roofing, window and door installation and gutter maintenance. They also provide siding, brick and stone installation and construction services. Their certified contractors are insured, available for 24-hour emergency service and offer free in-home estimates. Archer Exteriors is privately owned and operated and accredited by the Better Business Bureau.