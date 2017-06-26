The Eze Hybrid Cloud innovation was born of Eze Castle Integration’s years of private cloud experience, deep Microsoft partnership and award-winning service organization.

Eze Castle Integration, Inc., a leading managed service provider to the financial industry, today launched the Eze Hybrid Cloud, a complete multi-cloud solution encased in award-winning service and support. The Eze Hybrid Cloud combines the premier Eze Private Cloud with Microsoft Cloud services to deliver a secure and flexible environment fully managed by Eze’s world-class service organization.

The Eze Hybrid Cloud innovation was born of Eze Castle Integration’s years of private cloud experience, deep Microsoft partnership and award-winning service organization. Eze Hybrid Cloud draws layers of security and resiliency from the Eze Private Cloud, applications from the Microsoft Cloud and 24x7x365 expert support from the Eze global service team.

“Eze Castle Integration recognizes that clients across the financial sector have different risk profiles, application requirements and technology needs. We also know that regardless of the underlying platform, receiving outstanding service and support are of the utmost importance. That is why we built the Eze Hybrid Cloud,” said Mark Coriaty, Chief Strategy Officer, Eze Castle Integration. “With the Eze Hybrid Cloud, we expand our cloud services to a broader market while delivering the premier service for which Eze Castle Integration is known.”

To build this flexible cloud platform, Eze Castle Integration and Microsoft established a direct connection between their cloud platforms. Eze Castle Integration is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP). Beyond Microsoft, the Eze Hybrid Cloud has direct connectivity to platforms across the financial industry including pre- and post-trade counterparties and trading networks. Through these direct connections, Eze Castle Integration can deliver excellent user experiences, improved performance, deeper security and comprehensive network monitoring.

To learn more about the Eze Hybrid Cloud, visit: http://www.eci.com/hybrid

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of managed IT services, complete cloud solutions and cybersecurity to more than 650 financial firms worldwide. The company’s products and services include Cloud Services, Managed Cyber Security Solutions, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford.

