Faircom New York is proud to announce their newest client: The United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism (USCJ). As their newest partner in fundraising, Faircom New York will work on strategic consultation and production management services for their national direct mail and digital fundraising programs. The work will be fully integrated across all channels.

Founded in 1913, USCJ is a membership organization uniting Conservative synagogues throughout North America and providing them with crucial services to invigorate, sustain, keep relevant, and enrich the Conservative movement. Member synagogues engage in leadership training, participate in a variety of forums to exchange ideas, and have access to a multitude of resources to strengthen their congregations. USCJ is also the governing body of USY, the preeminent Conservative Jewish youth organization, and The Conservative Yeshiva based in Jerusalem.

Corinne Servily, founder of Faircom New York, says: “I am so proud to work with an organization whose longstanding history is characterized by one of outstanding service, and initiatives that unite not only Jews, but a host of pluralistic groups. USCJ was a voice of resistance during the Holocaust; has advocated for freedom for Soviet and Syrian Jewry; and it continues to act on behalf of world Jewry. Its message of inclusion, access, and acceptance resonates for all humanity.”

“We intend to deploy every fundraising strategy and tactic in our arsenal to maximize USCJ’s private fundraising goals while keeping their ROI in great shape. As a service organization, whose member synagogues are akin to clients, we understand how imperative it is that they deliver upon their promises, and that they do so in a fiscally responsible and sustainable manner.”

The USCJ account will be led by Barbra Schulman. Barbra will be supported by Faircom New York’s team of dedicated fundraising statisticians and our digital team whose integrated digital campaigns maximize overall revenues and ROI for a roster of over 30 clients.

If you’d like to talk about this new partnership, please call Sally Frank at 212-727-3876.