Celebrate Independence Day the Affordable Way in Northern Virginia

Travelers looking for an affordable and patriotic way to spend Independence Day in the nation’s capital region are invited to stay in Fairfax County, located in the heart of Northern Virginia and across the river from Washington, D.C.

Direct accessibility to Washington, D.C. and 100+ hotels with competitive rates make Fairfax County a great value for families and individuals traveling over the Independence Day holiday.

From fun, family-friendly special events at George Washington’s Mount Vernon to the world-renown National Independence Day Parade and fireworks, it’s no wonder that people flock to the capital region each July. Visitors can find event ideas and trip-planning tools at http://www.FXVA.com/July4. Below is a sampling of featured events taking place all week long.

Independence Day Fireworks at Workhouse Arts Center, July 1

Enjoy art exhibits, food trucks, local craft beer and wine, live music with Shane Gamble, and a spectacular fireworks display at the Workhouse Arts Center, a thriving arts haven with a fascinating history as a former prison. Also this summer: Workhouse Brewfest

Lake Fairfax Fireworks Spectacular at Lake Fairfax Park, July 1

Dance the night away at Lake Fairfax Park with music from Modern Vintage and Steve Lauri from The Hollies and one of Northern Virginia’s favorite fireworks shows. Come early to enjoy the lakefront park, boat rentals, and Water Mine Family Swimmin’ Hole waterpark, and stay for the remarkable fireworks show. Also this summer: S’mores and Campfire Stories

Summer Saturdays at George Mason’s Gunston Hall, July 1

Spend a summer Saturday at the 18th century home of George Mason, the Founding Father responsible for the Virginia Bill of Rights. Gunston Hall’s themed, weekly fun-filled days are perfect for both kids and the young at heart. On July 1st, be a patriot by meeting Mason family members, discussing American rights, and making Independence Day-themed crafts. Plus, don’t miss a tour through the Georgian-style home and gardens. Also this summer: Archaeology Day

Oh Say Can You See: Fun Facts, Games and Trivia for the 4th at Sully Historic Site, July 3

Children and adults will love this fun-filled day at the 19th century home of Richard Bland Lee, Northern Virginia’s first Congressman and the uncle of General Robert E. Lee. Enjoy political trivia, games, fun facts, and more in addition to a tour of the home. Also this summer: Civil War Encampment Weekend

An American Celebration at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, July 4

Salute America’s first commander in chief at his treasured Fairfax County home. Watch dazzling made-for-daytime fireworks over the Potomac River, listen to the roar of the cannon fire during military re-enactments, attend a moving naturalization ceremony for new citizens, meet the General and Mrs. Washington, and dance to music by the National Concert Band. Bonus – free birthday cake for all (while supplies last)! Also this summer: Colonial Market & Fair

Independence Day is just the beginning of summer fun in Fairfax County. Visit http://www.FXVA.com to explore upcoming beer and wine festivals, 4-H fairs, free live music, and Civil War-themed events.

