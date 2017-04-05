Britepaths truly does provide hope for so many of our local families. Strengthening our communities by stabilizing working families in need is something which should motivate us all. We hope to see an outpouring of support for this campaign.

Designers Insurance Agency celebrates the beginning of the latest charity campaign in their ongoing community involvement program serving the families and businesses of northern Virginia. New partner Britepaths is a nonprofit organization which provides a safety net of services to local low-income families who may otherwise fall through the cracks. Donations to this valuable community resource are being accepted at https://www.crowdrise.com/building-resilience-stabilizing-families/fundraiser/designersagency.

Britepaths, formerly known as Our Daily Bread, has provided help and hope to struggling neighbors in financial crisis, otherwise known as the working poor, for over 30 years. Many are one health issue or job loss away from homelessness and are living paycheck to paycheck. Emergency and short-term food assistance, financial literacy and one-on-one mentoring form the backbone of Britepaths’ services, all crafted to build resiliency and move families toward self-sufficiency. Additionally, seasonal Back to School and holiday programs afford extra help and hope during times of increased need. More than half of those served by Britepaths are children.

“Britepaths truly does provide hope for so many of our local families,” said Wally Arcayan, owner of Designers Insurance Agency. “Strengthening our communities by stabilizing working families in need is something which should motivate us all. We hope to see an outpouring of support for this campaign.”

Pitching in to support low-income families has never been easier. The agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to Britepaths for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary, making it so simple for everyone to contribute. Readers who wish to recommend friends and family for a no-obligation quote may do so at http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/Building-Resilience-Stabilizing-Families_31_community_cause.

Meanwhile, the caring team at Designers Insurance is hard at work mobilizing support for Britepaths among their network of professional and personal contacts, inviting them to actively participate not only contributing financially but also by helping spread the word to others in their own circles of influence. The cause is also featured in the agency’s monthly community magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in the Fairfax, Gainesville and Herndon areas, where the agency has offices. The electronic version of the current issue of Our Hometown magazine may be viewed at http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_44.

Designers Insurance Agency has promised to continue seeking out new ways to support the local community by unveiling a new charity collaboration every two to three months. Concerned community members are invited to submit ideas for future campaigns at http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/Submit-A-Community-Cause-Idea_47. To keep tabs on past and future initiatives, readers are encouraged to bookmark http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/community-cause.

