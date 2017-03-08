Fairygodboss Raises $1mm Seed Round

Fairygodboss is excited to welcome Mr. William Greenblatt to our board.

Fairygodboss, a marketplace where professional women looking for jobs, advice, and the inside scoop on companies meet employers who believe in gender equality, is pleased to announce the closing of a $1 million seed financing round.

The financing was led by Mr. William Greenblatt, Chairman and founder of Sterling Talent Solutions, one of the largest background screening companies in the world. Mr. Greenblatt will join the board of Fairygodboss, adding his significant networks and entrepreneurial operating expertise to the company.

Since launching in 2015, Fairygodboss has grown substantially under the direction of its cofounders Georgene Huang and Romy Newman. With the proceeds of this investment, Fairygodboss will be able to continue to invest in growing its audience of ambitious, professional women and accomplishing its social mission to improve the workplace for women.

Moreover, this seed financing will be used to continue to build the fast-growing network of Fairygodboss employer partners. Fairygodboss helps large and small companies attract, recruit and retain women in their workforces. Adding to its initial roster of early clients, employers in a wide-ran industries, including Apple, Dell, Fidelity, IBM, PepsiCo, PwC, Target and Zynga, are working with Fairygodboss.

Fairygodboss’ CEO, Georgene Huang said, “We’re excited to welcome Mr. Greenblatt to our board. It’s rare to find a partner who is also a founder and understands what it means to build a large business from the ground up. In William, we’ve found someone who has truly scaled a business in the HR services space.”

